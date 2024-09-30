Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
'Best Thing for Them in 30 Years!': Ryan Murphy Stands Firm Amid Firestorm as New 'Monsters' Series Sparks Outrage Over Menendez Brothers

Ryan Murphy's ‘Monsters’ Ignites Debate Over True Crime Ethics
Source: MEGA

The new Menendez brothers (right) series from Ryan Murphy (left) has caused a debate of how to portray real-life crimes in a fictionalized way.

By:

Sept. 30 2024

Renowned television producer Ryan Murphy is facing controversy over his latest Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the show, which explores the notorious Menendez brothers' murder trial, has drawn criticism from the victims' family.

Source: MEGA

The cast of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' at the premiere.

Despite the backlash, Murphy has firmly defended the series.

In an interview with Variety, he said he has no desire to speak with the Menendez brothers, adding that the show is arguably the best thing that's happened to them in 30 years.

Source: MEGA

New prison mugshots released of Lyle Menendez (Left) and Erik Menendez (Right) taken September 2024 in the California prison they're both imprisoned in.

His comments have sparked a debate among people about the ethics of portraying real-life crimes in fictionalized form.

Some people claim the series is exploitative and disrespectful to the victims' families, but then others are defending it as a form of artistic expression that sheds light on important issues.

Source: MEGA

The Menendez family moved to California in the mid-1980s after Jose Menendez became CEO of a Hollywood production company.

In 1989, the Menendez brothers were convicted of the brutal death of their parents.

Their trial was widely publicized and generated significant public interest.

For their defense, the brothers claimed their father abused them, but they were ultimately found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Source: MEGA

The mansion where the shooting rampage took place.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story gives viewers a dramatized depiction of the events surrounding the murders and their aftermath.

While the series has received acclaim for its performances and its examination of complex themes, it has also faced criticism for how it portrays the victims and the relationship between the brothers.

With Murphy's steadfast defense of the series, it will likely further fuel the debate about the ethics of true-crime storytelling.

The series has brought a new light on the case, so it will still be seen how the controversy will ultimately impact its legacy.

