'Best Thing for Them in 30 Years!': Ryan Murphy Stands Firm Amid Firestorm as New 'Monsters' Series Sparks Outrage Over Menendez Brothers

The new Menendez brothers (right) series from Ryan Murphy (left) has caused a debate of how to portray real-life crimes in a fictionalized way.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the show, which explores the notorious Menendez brothers' murder trial, has drawn criticism from the victims' family.

Renowned television producer Ryan Murphy is facing controversy over his latest Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The cast of 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' at the premiere.

In an interview with Variety , he said he has no desire to speak with the Menendez brothers , adding that the show is arguably the best thing that's happened to them in 30 years.

Despite the backlash, Murphy has firmly defended the series.

New prison mugshots released of Lyle Menendez (Left) and Erik Menendez (Right) taken September 2024 in the California prison they're both imprisoned in.

His comments have sparked a debate among people about the ethics of portraying real-life crimes in fictionalized form.

Some people claim the series is exploitative and disrespectful to the victims' families, but then others are defending it as a form of artistic expression that sheds light on important issues.