Kevin Hart Distances Himself From Diddy: Comic Grilled About 'Hosting' Rapper's Freak Offs — After Boozy N-Word Rant Caught on Camera
Kevin Hart seems to be trying to distance himself from Sean "Diddy" Combs after being asked about hosting parties with the disgraced music mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Outside LAVO restaurant in West Hollywood last week, the comedian, 45, was grilled regarding his links to the disgraced rapper while he was heading to dinner with his wife, 40-year-old Eniko Hart.
Hart arrived at the restaurant with his wife before he was asked if he remembered seeing any of the now infamous bottles of baby oil found at Combs' home when he "hosted parties" for the Bad Boy founder.
However, Hart was all about the deflection, as he denied any involvement in the sordid parties, saying, "When I hosted for Diddy? You're asking the wrong person the wrong question".
He was then asked if Combs would be safe in jail, Hart deflected again, saying, "Wrong person, wrong question," before heading inside with his wife.
These comments come after videos and photos of Diddy partying with A-list stars have recently resurfaced and gone viral on social media.
There was leaked footage, which shows Hart stationed next to a bathtub speaking to the camera while holding up a microphone, while a scantily-clad female partygoer sits alongside him.
And another female guest, wearing a skimpy bikini, is seen sitting in the bath behind him.
During one terrifying scene, the girl's hair goes up in flames after catching fire on one of the candles placed around the tub.
Hart, 45, immediately tells the camera crew to cut, before the footage continues with the comedian assuring the girl in the bath is ok — and joking appropriate safety measures have been put in place.
Later in the video, comedian Hart unleashes a N-word rant at the camera while standing next to Diddy holding a drink.
There is also another scene where Hart positions himself next to a bed Diddy is sitting on drinking champagne.
Hart jokes: "If we can, let's just move the camera a little this way. I don't want my shot to even come close to the bed at all".
And as the camera followed Hart's direction, it panned past what appeared to be a silver sex toy left openly on Diddy's bed.
The video only strengthened the case for Hart's link to the rapper, who was arrested on federal sex crime charges in New York on Sept. 16.
The following day the embattled record producer was officially charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy pleaded not guilty to the three federal sex crime charges during his arraignment hearing. He is now sitting in pretrial detention on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge rejected his $50 million bail proposal twice.
