Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Kevin Hart Distances Himself From Diddy: Comic Grilled About 'Hosting' Rapper's Freak Offs — After Boozy N-Word Rant Caught on Camera

Kevin Hart Deflects Questions on Diddy’s Party Scandal
Source: TikTok; MEGA

Kevin Hart is desperately trying to cut links with disgraced rapper Diddy after being caught on camera at a ‘freak off’ party.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kevin Hart seems to be trying to distance himself from Sean "Diddy" Combs after being asked about hosting parties with the disgraced music mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Outside LAVO restaurant in West Hollywood last week, the comedian, 45, was grilled regarding his links to the disgraced rapper while he was heading to dinner with his wife, 40-year-old Eniko Hart.

Article continues below advertisement
Kevin Hart Deflects Questions on Diddy's Party Scandal
Source: MEGA

Hart deflected questions regarding his association with Diddy.

Hart arrived at the restaurant with his wife before he was asked if he remembered seeing any of the now infamous bottles of baby oil found at Combs' home when he "hosted parties" for the Bad Boy founder.

However, Hart was all about the deflection, as he denied any involvement in the sordid parties, saying, "When I hosted for Diddy? You're asking the wrong person the wrong question".

He was then asked if Combs would be safe in jail, Hart deflected again, saying, "Wrong person, wrong question," before heading inside with his wife.

Kevin Hart Deflects Questions on Diddy's Party Scandal
Source: DCN

Hart and Diddy appear in the video, which has leaked online following the hip-hop mogul's arrest.

These comments come after videos and photos of Diddy partying with A-list stars have recently resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

There was leaked footage, which shows Hart stationed next to a bathtub speaking to the camera while holding up a microphone, while a scantily-clad female partygoer sits alongside him.

And another female guest, wearing a skimpy bikini, is seen sitting in the bath behind him.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @letsgowayback/TikTok

The Ride Along star is concerned his appearance in the video, which can be watched above, will seriously harm his career.

MORE ON:
crime

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

During one terrifying scene, the girl's hair goes up in flames after catching fire on one of the candles placed around the tub.

Hart, 45, immediately tells the camera crew to cut, before the footage continues with the comedian assuring the girl in the bath is ok — and joking appropriate safety measures have been put in place.

Later in the video, comedian Hart unleashes a N-word rant at the camera while standing next to Diddy holding a drink.

Article continues below advertisement
Kevin Hart Deflects Questions on Diddy's Party Scandal
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs wants to testify in his own trial, his attorney claims.

There is also another scene where Hart positions himself next to a bed Diddy is sitting on drinking champagne.

Hart jokes: "If we can, let's just move the camera a little this way. I don't want my shot to even come close to the bed at all".

And as the camera followed Hart's direction, it panned past what appeared to be a silver sex toy left openly on Diddy's bed.

Article continues below advertisement

The video only strengthened the case for Hart's link to the rapper, who was arrested on federal sex crime charges in New York on Sept. 16.

The following day the embattled record producer was officially charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the three federal sex crime charges during his arraignment hearing. He is now sitting in pretrial detention on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge rejected his $50 million bail proposal twice.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.