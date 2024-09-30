Kevin Hart Distances Himself From Diddy: Comic Grilled About 'Hosting' Rapper's Freak Offs — After Boozy N-Word Rant Caught on Camera

Hart arrived at the restaurant with his wife before he was asked if he remembered seeing any of the now infamous bottles of baby oil found at Combs' home when he "hosted parties" for the Bad Boy founder.

However, Hart was all about the deflection, as he denied any involvement in the sordid parties, saying, "When I hosted for Diddy? You're asking the wrong person the wrong question".

He was then asked if Combs would be safe in jail, Hart deflected again, saying, "Wrong person, wrong question," before heading inside with his wife.