Harry and Meghan 'Overjoyed' at Royals Being Dragged Into Diddy Scandal in Wake of Claim Prince Andrew Is in 'Freak Off' Tape
Frozen-out Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are said to be "rubbing their hands in glee" after their "weirdo uncle" Prince Andrew was dragged into the latest Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes scandal.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently plan to use Andrew's alleged ties to Diddy to "justify" their decision to leave The Firm and turn their backs on the royal family.
An insider told us: "Harry and Meghan have had to spend years being vilified by the royal family and by royal fans.
"Now it's been alleged Prince Andrew could be facing yet another sex scandal, they are rubbing their hands in glee."
Our source added: "It gives them the feeling they were justified in leaving the institution – and any scandal like this, they use it to justify their decision to leave to themselves and their fans."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry, Meghan and Andrew were all roped into the Diddy drama last week when RnB singer Jaguar Wright lifted the lid on who she "believes" might be featured on the disgraced rapper's rumored "freak off" tapes.
While Wright, 47, listed more than a dozen names ranging from Jennifer Lopez to Usher, she also claimed people will be most "shocked" by the politicians and royal family members she alleges were caught on camera attending Diddy's illicit sex-filled parties.
She said: "I think what will shock people are the politicians and the royals that were on that tape.
"And I'm still trying to figure out when Harry and Meghan are gonna be honest about their freak off tape."
Wright continued: "I don't think anybody really wants to talk about the fact that the royal family had many times at the Diddy parties.
"Especially that weirdo uncle."
But despite Wright's claims, it's believed Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, have never even met Diddy.
There is also no suggestion any of the figures Wright named in her video have been involved in any wrongdoing.
Still, insiders say Hollywood has been rocked and many celebs have been left quaking in their boots following Diddy's arrest on three federal sex crime charges earlier this month.
Several pictures, videos and interviews from and about the disgraced rapper's infamous parties have resurfaced in the wake of his indictment – including one from 2011.
In a 2011 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the disgraced music mogul said he "hoped" to have Harry and Prince William, now 42, as guests at one of his infamous bashes.
Diddy, now 54, said at the time: "Before when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, 'Why don’t you come hang out with me?'"
He then added: "Trust me, they're off the list."
Harry and William were also once seen together with Diddy in 2007 at an event after the rapper performed at the Princess Diana Memorial Concert at Wembley Arena that year.
It is not believed either of the princes ever made it to one of Diddy's parties.
