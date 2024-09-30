Harry and Meghan 'Overjoyed' at Royals Being Dragged Into Diddy Scandal in Wake of Claim Prince Andrew Is in 'Freak Off' Tape

Frozen-out Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are said to be "rubbing their hands in glee" after their "weirdo uncle" Prince Andrew was dragged into the latest Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex crimes scandal.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex apparently plan to use Andrew's alleged ties to Diddy to "justify" their decision to leave The Firm and turn their backs on the royal family.

An insider told us: "Harry and Meghan have had to spend years being vilified by the royal family and by royal fans.

"Now it's been alleged Prince Andrew could be facing yet another sex scandal, they are rubbing their hands in glee."