Queen Elizabeth 'Would Be Rolling In Grave at State of Son Prince Andrew': Sad, Shamed and Reclusive Duke Slammed Two Years on From Monarch's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth 'Would Be Rolling In Grave at State of Son Prince Andrew': Duke Slammed Two Years on From Monarch's Funeral
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's 'Newsnight' interview plays out on 'A Very Royal Scandal'.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew had better duck, as royal commentator ​Jan Noir takes aim at Queen Elizabeth's favorite son being "diced, sliced, and served up as chopped liver" in Amazon's A Very Royal Scandal.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the revered royal columnist said fans should be "grateful" Elizabeth was not around to see her son portrayed as "morally bankrupt and an intellectual void".

As for Andrew, if he had "any tears left to shed", he was encouraged to start crying because he "may never recover from such an onslaught".

queen elizabeth rolling in grave state son prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Jan Noir claims fans should be 'grateful' Queen Elizabeth is not around to see the most recent portrayal of her son.

Prime Video's limited series A Very Royal Scandal was the most recent take on the shocking interview between Andrew (Michael Sheen) and journalist Emily Maitlis (Ruth Wilson), which led to the Duke of York's ousting from public life and defined Maitlis' career.

Noir wrote of Sheens' portrayal of the Duke of York for The Daily Mail: "He is an unremittingly ghastly person with no redeeming features whatsoever.

"He is by turns a buffoon, a boor, a bore and a blimp. He lets his personal secretary Amanda Thirsk (Joanna Scanlan) bend down to tie his shoelaces and doesn’t even say thank you."

At the heart of ­Scandal was the disastrous BBC Newsnight interview ­conducted by Emily Maitlis in 2019.

Noir broke down the "car crash" interview portrayed on the Amazon series.

queen elizabeth rolling in grave state son prince andrew
Source: Sony/Amazon

Ruth Wilson as Maitlis and Michael Sheen as the Duke of York.

"For the first time on the record, the Duke of York was quizzed about his relationship with ­Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre’s accusation that she was trafficked by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to have sex with him.

"Maitlis put him on the spot again and again. His denials, his trip to the Woking Pizza Express, his lack of sweat and contrition are by now all too familiar, but the reimagined interview scenes depicted here are still gripping."

She described the back-and-forth between Sheen and Wilson as "a tussle between two crack actors trying to out-authenticate each other with clever accessories and realistic impressions of real people".

Noir also says the final episode alludes to Andrew being guilty of Giuffre’s accusations, as he is seen "having a remorseful crisis of conscience, as a montage of young and pretty party girls flits across his mind".

queen elizabeth rolling in grave state son prince andrew
Source: MEGA

The real Maitlis said there's "no way" to know the truth of what happened to Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew has claimed he is innocent for years, and very little evidence to prove his guilt has ever been produced.

Noir also praised the "tremendous script" by Jeremy Brock and said Scandal "is undeniably big-budget, superbly shot, and will be watched by millions."

Despite her accolades, Noir also claimed the new series said anything goes when it came to the royal family.

"Peter Morgan’s Netflix series The Crown paved the way for a lack of deference in royal drama. And now it seems anything goes."

Source: YouTube

The trailer for 'A Very Royal Scandal' has been viewed almost 200K times.

"Prince Andrew only has himself to blame for bringing shame upon the Royal Family, but where does this leave him? He is already ruined, but more ruin is clearly in store. What is real, what is not?

"The undeniable truth is that the Royal Family can surround ­themselves with bodyguards, clever courtiers and high fences, but streaming giants such as ­Netflix and Amazon prove that they are no longer safe in the modern world."

Fans can watch A Very Royal Scandal and judge for themselves on Amazon Prime Video.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

