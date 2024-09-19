Queen Elizabeth 'Would Be Rolling In Grave at State of Son Prince Andrew': Sad, Shamed and Reclusive Duke Slammed Two Years on From Monarch's Funeral

Prince Andrew had better duck, as royal commentator ​Jan Noir takes aim at Queen Elizabeth's favorite son being "diced, sliced, and served up as chopped liver" in Amazon's A Very Royal Scandal.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the revered royal columnist said fans should be "grateful" Elizabeth was not around to see her son portrayed as "morally bankrupt and an intellectual void".

As for Andrew, if he had "any tears left to shed", he was encouraged to start crying because he "may never recover from such an onslaught".