Diddy PR Guru Abruptly Quits Days After Chief of Staff Dubbed 'Ghislaine Maxwell-Style Fixer' ID'd as Potential Key Witness in Rapper's Sex Trafficking Case

Moar, 55, served as the rapper's head of communications for over 20 years. However, by Wednesday morning, her phone was disconnected, and her email was inactive — just months after she praised Diddy’s work as "truly humbling,” a source told DailyMail.com .

Nathalie Moar , the woman behind Sean "Diddy" Combs ' image, has suddenly resigned following his arrest in a federal sex trafficking case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“Nathalie is gone,” the source claimed. “She is 100 percent gone. She quit today and had no other choice. She had to quit what else was she going to do? This situation left her with no other option.”

The source went on to note that “Diddy was her entire world."

"She will surely be deposed for this if she has not been already. She has most likely had her cell phone confiscated — who knows what is on there," the source added.