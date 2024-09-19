Diddy PR Guru Abruptly Quits Days After Chief of Staff Dubbed 'Ghislaine Maxwell-Style Fixer' ID'd as Potential Key Witness in Rapper's Sex Trafficking Case
Nathalie Moar, the woman behind Sean "Diddy" Combs' image, has suddenly resigned following his arrest in a federal sex trafficking case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Moar, 55, served as the rapper's head of communications for over 20 years. However, by Wednesday morning, her phone was disconnected, and her email was inactive — just months after she praised Diddy’s work as "truly humbling,” a source told DailyMail.com.
“Nathalie is gone,” the source claimed. “She is 100 percent gone. She quit today and had no other choice. She had to quit what else was she going to do? This situation left her with no other option.”
The source went on to note that “Diddy was her entire world."
"She will surely be deposed for this if she has not been already. She has most likely had her cell phone confiscated — who knows what is on there," the source added.
Moar, originally from Australia, moved to New York City to start a career as a commercial photographer. However, she was hand picked by Combs to be part of his leadership team back in the late 1990s and has been by his side as he grew his $400 million empire.
She has played a huge role in shaping his image and his portfolio of businesses, including the launch of his fashion label, Sean John, Sean John’s Unforgivable and I Am King fragrances, Cîroc Vodka variants, the Bad Boy Reunion Tour and many other ventures.
The source told DailyMail.com that Nathalie stuck with Combs after the Cassie tapes came out, but “it is now reckoning time for him, and for everyone else involved.”
In the 14-page federal indictment, Combs is accused of organizing drug-fueled "freak-offs."
Prosecutors claimed the sessions were elaborate performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded."
One employee, Diddy's chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, was considered his "right hand" – and was called "the Ghislaine Maxwell to (Combs') Jeffrey Epstein" in a separate lawsuit filed against the 54-year-old by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. She was not named in the rapper's latest indictment.
Moar's Instagram bio currently reads ‘ON VACATION.’ While the public relations maven has seemingly left her post, Diddy must remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.
A judge ordered him to be held without bond until his trial. His next appearance in court will be on September 24 for a conference hearing.
