'There Was Not One Cell in My Body That Was Surprised': Diddy's Ex-Assistant Reacts to Disturbing Assault Video

Suzi Siegel , who worked for Diddy between 2008 and 2009, when he was dating Cassie, told CNN that she "felt sick and I felt violently angry and I felt like I'm sure a lot of men and women feel looking at that video, that it's so disturbing. The video doesn't lie."

Sean " Diddy " Combs ' former assistant has said that "there was not one cell in my body that was surprised" when she saw the disturbing surveillance footage that showed the music mogul assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.

But, she added, "even though I never saw anything that could corroborate what's in that lawsuit and what we just saw, there was not one cell in my body that was surprised," citing her "woman's intuition."

Siegel said that she "rode in the limos with them, I went to parties with them" but "observed nothing that would lead me to believe" that Diddy was violent and "never saw him speak harshly to her or be abusive toward her or anything like that."

"I would say that I was around him a lot and I got a feeling for who he was," Siegel explained. "I didn't see anything that could get him in trouble. But I think that the power dynamic in a situation like that — especially her, at the beginning of her career, so young and beautiful and talented, and she became involved with somebody who had so much power."

"I felt that working for him. I'm sure the whole team felt that. He's a mogul. Of course he's the big boss," she continued. "But I think that you could imagine, certainly in my interactions with him, how that would dissipate and seep into every aspect of his life, and especially his relationships."

"Nobody was mistreated that I saw. I didn't feel mistreated. But it was very clearly to me — again, this is intuition, this is what we pick up as women and humans who are smart and have been around — he just didn't see your humanity when he looked at you. It felt very obvious to me that everyone was just sort of there to be used."

"I didn't see that proof," she admitted. "Obviously, I saw it with the rest of America today. But when I saw it I knew that that was something that he could be capable of."