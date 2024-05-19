Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Diddy

'There Was Not One Cell in My Body That Was Surprised': Diddy's Ex-Assistant Reacts to Disturbing Assault Video

video diddy assaulting cassie surveillance footage pp
Source: MEGA

Disturbing video footage was released on Friday, showing Diddy assaulting Cassie in 2016.

By:

May 19 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former assistant has said that "there was not one cell in my body that was surprised" when she saw the disturbing surveillance footage that showed the music mogul assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Suzi Siegel, who worked for Diddy between 2008 and 2009, when he was dating Cassie, told CNN that she "felt sick and I felt violently angry and I felt like I'm sure a lot of men and women feel looking at that video, that it's so disturbing. The video doesn't lie."

Article continues below advertisement

Siegel said that she "rode in the limos with them, I went to parties with them" but "observed nothing that would lead me to believe" that Diddy was violent and "never saw him speak harshly to her or be abusive toward her or anything like that."

But, she added, "even though I never saw anything that could corroborate what's in that lawsuit and what we just saw, there was not one cell in my body that was surprised," citing her "woman's intuition."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs responds surveillance footage abusing cassie ventura
Source: CNN

Footage of Diddy abusing Cassie Ventura.

Article continues below advertisement

"I would say that I was around him a lot and I got a feeling for who he was," Siegel explained. "I didn't see anything that could get him in trouble. But I think that the power dynamic in a situation like that — especially her, at the beginning of her career, so young and beautiful and talented, and she became involved with somebody who had so much power."

"I felt that working for him. I'm sure the whole team felt that. He's a mogul. Of course he's the big boss," she continued. "But I think that you could imagine, certainly in my interactions with him, how that would dissipate and seep into every aspect of his life, and especially his relationships."

"Nobody was mistreated that I saw. I didn't feel mistreated. But it was very clearly to me — again, this is intuition, this is what we pick up as women and humans who are smart and have been around — he just didn't see your humanity when he looked at you. It felt very obvious to me that everyone was just sort of there to be used."

"I didn't see that proof," she admitted. "Obviously, I saw it with the rest of America today. But when I saw it I knew that that was something that he could be capable of."

MORE ON:
Diddy
Article continues below advertisement
cassie ventura diddy
Source: MEGA

Cassie filed a now-settled $30 million lawsuit against Diddy in November.

Article continues below advertisement

Disturbing video footage from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016 that was released on Friday showed Diddy shoving, kicking, dragging, and throwing objects at Cassie.

Cassie had described the altercation in the $30 million lawsuit she filed accusing Diddy of physical and sexual abuse in November 2023. The suit was settled shortly after her filing.

Although the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office cannot prosecute Diddy over the video due to the statute of limitations, the rapper still faces multiple other lawsuits and a federal sex trafficking investigation.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs responds surveillance footage abusing cassie ventura
Source: mega

Disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs took to social media to share an apology after 2016 surveillance footage leaked of him grabbing, shoving, and kicking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Diddy posted an apology video to Instagram on Sunday. "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that," he said.

"I was f----- up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now."

"I went and I sought out professional help," he continued. "Going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to be a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.