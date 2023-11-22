Your tip
Trey Songz Shuts Down Sexual Assault Accuser’s $10 Million Lawsuit Over Claims He Exposed Her at 2013 Pool Party

A federal judge sided with Songz.

By:

Nov. 22 2023, Published 6:45 a.m. ET

A federal judge threw out the lawsuit brought by a woman who claimed Trey Songz pulled off her bikini top at a party without her consent.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, the court granted Songz’s motion to dismiss.

Songz said the case was brought way too late.

In the lawsuit, the accuser, who used the pseudonym Jane Doe, said she attended a pool party at a Connecticut casino in 2013. The musician was at the casino for an event.

Doe said Songz was partying at the pool with her. She said he pulled her breasts out of her top without her consent.

Songz has faced accusations from multiple women in the past couple of years.

The woman said the entire crowd saw her body. She said Songz shouted, “T---- in The Open ... T---- in The Open.”

The lawsuit listed Songz’ production company, record exec Kevin Liles and Atlantic Records as defendants. Doe accused the third parties of having knowledge of Songz’ bad behavior and turning a blind eye.

Doe demanded $10 million in damages for the alleged emotional distress she suffered as a result of the incident.

In response, Songz argued the lawsuit was brought way past the statute of limitations.

Songz' motion was granted this month.

At the time, Songz's lawyer Michael Freedman said, “This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case to take advantage of California’s constitutionally questionable new look back window. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court."

The court agreed. In the minute order, the judge said Doe waited too long to bring her claims. He said she had 10 years but missed the deadline.

“[Doe] has not alleged facts sufficient to entitle herself to the extended statute of limitations,” the order read.

As a result, the entire lawsuit was dismissed.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Songz still faces a separate lawsuit brought by a woman named Jauhara Jeffries.

In the suit, Jeffries accused Songz of assaulting her on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

Doe said she was assaulted at a 2013 pool party.

Songz has denied the allegations. He brought forth a witness who was with Jeffries on the night in question and denied her version of events.

The witness claimed Songz did not assault Jeffries, but he had her kicked out of his car after catching her filming him without consent.

The case remains ongoing.

