Trey Songz Accused Of Punching Two People In Bowling Alley, Turns Himself Into NYPD
Trey Songz has found himself in legal trouble once again with the singer now accused of punching two people in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Law enforcement sources revealed that the incident with Songz (real name Tremaine Neverson), 38, happened in November.
The alleged victims said they ran into Songz at a bowling alley in October. An altercation happened where the entertainer allegedly struck two people in the face. One of the alleged victims required hospitalization for their injuries.
One of the alleged victims was an employee at the bowling alley. She said that Songz assaulted her inside the bathroom after dragging her by her hair. The second alleged victim is a guy who claimed Songz punched him in the eye. He refused medical treatment at the scene.
Police observed visible minor injuries on the alleged victim. The NYPD launched an investigation into the matter.
Trey turned himself in to the New York Police Department weeks later. The officers who booked him provided Songz with a desk ticket and a date to appear in court.
"We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved. While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing,” said Trey’s attorney, Mitch Schuster.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Songz has been the defendant in numerous lawsuits brought by women accusing him of sexual assault.
Songz has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and one of the suits was recently dismissed by due to the statue of limitations.
The woman claimed she had a consensual sexual relationship with Songz that turned ugly on March 24, 2016. In the suit, the victim said Songz had brutally raped her while she begged him to stop. Songz denied the allegations.
In the end, the court found that the alleged victim waited too long to file her claims given the law and dismissed the entire case. The woman had 3 years after the alleged assault to sue but waited 6 years.
The alleged victim was seeking $20 million in damages from Songz.