Trey Songz’ Bombshell Witness Testifies She Was Offered $200k Bribe to Lie About Alleged Sexual Assault, Singer Demands Suit Be Tossed
Trey Songz has demanded a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault be thrown out — claiming a witness testified she was offered a 6-figure bribe by his accuser’s lawyer to lie in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Songz and his legal team are demanding the 2021 case brought by Jauhara Jeffries be dismissed.
Jeffries sued Songz accusing him of sexually assaulting her at a Miami nightclub.
Jeffries said she met Songz at Diddy’s house on New Year’s Eve in 2018. She claimed he invited her out to a nightclub with other women.
While at the club, Jeffries claimed that Songz digitally penetrated her without permission. The alleged victim said she rushed out of the establishment and into the singer’s car.
However, she claimed to have been kicked out of his vehicle. She sued for $20 million in damages.
Songz has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and was never charged over the incident.
As we first reported, Songz’ team was contacted by a woman named Mariah Thielen on social media who claimed to have been with Jeffries and Songz on the night in question.
She had a much different story on what went down than Jeffries did. Thielen said Songz had invited a bunch of women from the club back to his house.
While in the car from the club to his house, Thielen said Jeffries was recording Songz. She said the entertainer asked Jeffries to stop but she told him no. As a result, she said security escorted her out of the car.
She said she never witnessed Songz sexually assault the accuser. Thielen even claimed that Jeffries’ attorney had been offering $100k - $200k to witnesses to change their testimony to corroborate Jeffries' story.
Now, in newly filed court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, it has been revealed Thielen testified under oath that Jeffries' lawyer invited her to lunch on April 22, 2021, and offered her between $100k to $200k — depending on the size of the judgment awarded — to change her story to “support”
Thielen claimed during the lunch, Mitchell said she was going to “paint Trey as the next R. Kelly.”
She said, “like she’s wanting to come for blood, she’s going to get other girls to join the team, and run it to the blog sites.”
Thielen claimed she rejected the offer telling Mitchell she could not lie. She claimed Mitchell continued pressing her and told her “she doesn’t care if it’s a lie, that this will bring up her career when she wins this case, and that there’s blood in the water, she’s a shark, and she’s going to eat.”
According to the court document, Thielen called Songz’ and spoke to his mom after the encounter. His team then reported the incident to the Florida Bar for investigation.
Songz team despite the investigation still being open, Mitchell has falsely claimed to have been cleared. Jeffries' attorney previously denied the claims by Thielen
The singer has demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out.