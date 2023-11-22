Fox News Stars Sean Hannity and Jesse Watters Demanding Raises After Ratings Surge: Report

The insider told the National Enquirer that the top Fox News talents "have got it into their heads they helped put the network back on top and deserve more money and perks — and they're not taking no for an answer despite their contracts."

"As far as their bosses are concerned, it's outrageous — since Fox just shelled out a fortune on lawsuits!" the insider added.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.