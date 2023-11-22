Fox News Stars Sean Hannity and Jesse Watters Demanding Raises After Ratings Surge: Report
Feisty Fox News is busting out in the ratings at long last, but success is reportedly leading to fresh headaches as heavy hitters at the embattled network are dazzled by dollar signs and threatening mass mutiny if they don't get bloated bonuses, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claimed money-hungry talents Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld, and Jesse Watters are leading the charge for raises in salary.
The insider told the National Enquirer that the top Fox News talents "have got it into their heads they helped put the network back on top and deserve more money and perks — and they're not taking no for an answer despite their contracts."
"As far as their bosses are concerned, it's outrageous — since Fox just shelled out a fortune on lawsuits!" the insider added.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the conservative network paid a whopping $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems this year over the news organization's reporting that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.
"This is not the time to be writing any more checks," a source told the National Enquirer. "Network execs feel Fox News needs to consolidate and everyone needs to stay in their place and do their job. But high-profile hosts are grumbling the holidays are coming and they should be rewarded for turning a sinking ship around."
- 'An Eye For An Eye': Tucker Carlson Plans to Take Down Former Fox News Colleagues After Securing $15 Million to Fund His Media Company — Report
- Fox News Stars Won’t Be Forced To Issue On-Air Retractions As Part Of $787.5 Million Dominion Settlement
- Fox News Staffers Elated Over Tucker Carlson Being Fired: 'No One Is Untouchable'
Sources further alleged that more money is perhaps the only thing the ego-heavy TV hosts agree on.
"Gutfeld and Hannity and even Watters — who's been there a much shorter time — still don't like one another and probably never will, but they stand in solidarity on this point," the insider added.
"They realize they're stronger in numbers and have a better chance of getting what they want if they stick together."
"They agree they've been flogged like donkeys and the network needs to pay up!" the source added.
The massive settlement rocked the network back in April — and led to the ousting of top talent Tucker Carlson, who subsequently took his prime time show to X, formerly Twitter.
While the network denied Carlson's firing was part of their settlement agreement, the scorned ex-anchor told biographer Chadwick Moore that his ousting was a "condition" of the settlement.
"They agreed to take me off the air, my show off the air, as a condition of the Dominion settlement," Carlson told Moore according to the Guardian. "They had to settle this; Rupert [Murdoch, the 92-year-old Fox News owner] couldn’t testify. I think that deal was made minutes before the trial started."
"I mean, I know it was," the ex-Fox News talent added.
Carlson recently secured a daunting $15 million in funding for his new program, which he reportedly plans to seek vengeance against his former employer.