Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Fox News

Fox News Stars Sean Hannity and Jesse Watters Demanding Raises After Ratings Surge: Report

seanhannity jesse watters pp
Source: mega;@realgregguttfeld/instagram

Fox News anchors Sean Hannity, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld have reportedly banded together for a raise.

By:

Nov. 22 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Feisty Fox News is busting out in the ratings at long last, but success is reportedly leading to fresh headaches as heavy hitters at the embattled network are dazzled by dollar signs and threatening mass mutiny if they don't get bloated bonuses, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders claimed money-hungry talents Sean Hannity, Greg Gutfeld, and Jesse Watters are leading the charge for raises in salary.

Article continues below advertisement
seanhannity
Source: MEGA

Sean Hannity is said to be among the top network talent pushing for a raise.

The insider told the National Enquirer that the top Fox News talents "have got it into their heads they helped put the network back on top and deserve more money and perks — and they're not taking no for an answer despite their contracts."

"As far as their bosses are concerned, it's outrageous — since Fox just shelled out a fortune on lawsuits!" the insider added.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
unapproved tucker carlson shows hungary fox news firing report
Source: Fox News

Fox News spent a pretty penny this year on lawsuits, including a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the conservative network paid a whopping $787.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems this year over the news organization's reporting that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

"This is not the time to be writing any more checks," a source told the National Enquirer. "Network execs feel Fox News needs to consolidate and everyone needs to stay in their place and do their job. But high-profile hosts are grumbling the holidays are coming and they should be rewarded for turning a sinking ship around."

Article continues below advertisement
sean hannity
Source: MEGA

Despite their differences, sources said the anchors know 'they're stronger in numbers.'

MORE ON:
Fox News

Sources further alleged that more money is perhaps the only thing the ego-heavy TV hosts agree on.

"Gutfeld and Hannity and even Watters — who's been there a much shorter time — still don't like one another and probably never will, but they stand in solidarity on this point," the insider added.

"They realize they're stronger in numbers and have a better chance of getting what they want if they stick together."

Article continues below advertisement
tucker carlson
Source: MEGA

Ouster anchor Tucker Carlson was fired shortly after the massive settlement.

"They agree they've been flogged like donkeys and the network needs to pay up!" the source added.

The massive settlement rocked the network back in April — and led to the ousting of top talent Tucker Carlson, who subsequently took his prime time show to X, formerly Twitter.

While the network denied Carlson's firing was part of their settlement agreement, the scorned ex-anchor told biographer Chadwick Moore that his ousting was a "condition" of the settlement.

Article continues below advertisement

"They agreed to take me off the air, my show off the air, as a condition of the Dominion settlement," Carlson told Moore according to the Guardian. "They had to settle this; Rupert [Murdoch, the 92-year-old Fox News owner] couldn’t testify. I think that deal was made minutes before the trial started."

"I mean, I know it was," the ex-Fox News talent added.

Carlson recently secured a daunting $15 million in funding for his new program, which he reportedly plans to seek vengeance against his former employer.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.