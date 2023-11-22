'Basketball Wives' Star Royce Reed Speaks Out After Dodging Prison in Child Neglect Case

The energetic former NBA dancer was facing five years in a Florida prison after her son allegedly acted inappropriately with another child – sparking the criminal charges.

Ex- Basketball Wives star Royce Reed is speaking out for the first time after dodging prison in a child neglect case, and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the dotting mom's battle to get the charge dismissed.

But after completing 100 hours of community service and a six-week parenting course in an Orange County Florida Pre-Trial Diversion program on November 8 the over the moon Reed finally re-established a normal household life with her beloved son Braylon.

“Getting my son back home in his own bed was important to me,” Reed said. “Now I’m waiting for the court to dismiss the case. It’s been over a year since I’ve waited for something to be done with this case.

"We kept addressing the state until finally, they offered diversion because I was fully ready to go to court.”