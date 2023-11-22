'Basketball Wives' Star Royce Reed Speaks Out After Dodging Prison in Child Neglect Case
Ex-Basketball Wives star Royce Reed is speaking out for the first time after dodging prison in a child neglect case, and only RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the dotting mom's battle to get the charge dismissed.
The energetic former NBA dancer was facing five years in a Florida prison after her son allegedly acted inappropriately with another child – sparking the criminal charges.
But after completing 100 hours of community service and a six-week parenting course in an Orange County Florida Pre-Trial Diversion program on November 8 the over the moon Reed finally re-established a normal household life with her beloved son Braylon.
“Getting my son back home in his own bed was important to me,” Reed said. “Now I’m waiting for the court to dismiss the case. It’s been over a year since I’ve waited for something to be done with this case.
"We kept addressing the state until finally, they offered diversion because I was fully ready to go to court.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Reed turned herself into police in March 2022 and pled not guilty to the charges.
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed her then 14-year-old son had been instructed not to hang out with children 2 years younger than him. Reed was blamed and subsequently charged for a situation where he allegedly violated the rules.
During the grueling 18 months, Braylon was mandated to spend nights at his grandparents’ home – but the heartbroken Reed said she would dutifully see him nearly every day.
Reed entered the Pre-Trial Diversion program on September 26 and met all the requirements needed to put the entire cases behind her. Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed she has a December 6 hearing before the judge.
Reed, 43, shares Braylon with former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard who recently made headlines news when he admitted to having consensual threesomes with a cross-dresser named “Kitty” and another man who subsequently filed a lawsuit claiming he was sexually abused during the encounter.