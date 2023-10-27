'Full Beard': Dwight Howard's Assault Accuser Leaks Alleged Photo of NBA Star's Cross-Dressing Lover Kitty
Dwight Howard's sexual assault accuser Stephen Harper has revealed a photo of the cross-dressing vixen known as "Kitty" who is also involved in the NBA star's sex scandal.
Kitty is set the play the star witness in the big bucks’ lawsuit filed against the NBA great by Harper, a Georgia man who claims he was forced into a threesome inside Howard’s mansion back in July 2021.
This week, Harper spoke out for the first time on social media where he detailed his disgust when Howard's alleged playmate — Kitty — was introduced to him.
“With all due respect, Kitty is an older unattractive person in their 40s,” Harper wrote in the statement. “Hours into me being at Dwight Howard’s home, he ambushed me with this person.”
“Kitty walked in with a full beard, 2-inch heels and a 28 pcs church wig. Immediately I was thrown off, uncomfortable and expressed that I wanted to leave,” he said.
As RadarOnline.com was the first to report, Howard agreed to hook up after they exchanged a series of salacious text messages when the 6-foot-10, 265-pound NBA All-Star seductively moaned: “Thinking about that meat.”
The two men undressed and “engaged in consensual kissing” for about 40 minutes when Howard abruptly left the room during a break in the action — and returned with Kitty.
“The situation was truly traumatic & has affected me in many ways,” stated Harper, who admitted breaking down in tears during the alleged brutal attack, according to a police report.
“Out of fear and intimidation I did not speak. However, I will not sit back and allow lies to be told about me. I was not Dwight’s first victim but hopefully I’m his last.”
Howard, through his attorney, Justin T. Bailey, has vehemently denied the charges and claims threesome was consensual and Harper is trying to cash in on his celebrity status.
Meanwhile Howard, who is worth an estimated $140 million, used his social media to cavalierly make fun of the disturbing allegation. He recently posted a video pretending to be on the telephone while rapidly typing on a computer keyboard in response to trolls.
In another video, Howard, 37, is seen snarling behind a massive lion in an apparent reference to the notorious Kitty. Both videos have since disappeared.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bailey plans to use Kitty as a defense witness if the lawsuit goes to trial.
Harper's renowned attorney Olga Izmaylova shot down Howard's excuse the threesome was consensual.
“Regarding Mr. Howard’s filed response, I can say that we fully anticipated Mr. Howard to raise the issue of consent in his Answer and, regardless of Mr. Howard’s responses, we maintain that the acts perpetrated upon Mr. Harper by Mr. Howard and Kitty were not consented to by Mr. Harper," she said in a statement obtained by RadarOline.com. "It has come to my attention that Mr. Howard is now attempting to label my client’s filing of this lawsuit as an act of extortion, which is absolutely false."