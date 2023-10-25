EXPOSED: Dwight Howard's Accuser Filed Police Report Months After Alleged Sexual Assault, Details Chilling Death Threat He Received to Stay Quiet
Dwight Howard's alleged sexual assault victim reported the NBA star to police and revealed the chilling death threat he received to keep his mouth shut.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, Stephen Harper filed a civil lawsuit against the NBA All-Star over a July 2021 encounter.
In response, Howard admitted that he engaged in a July 2021 threesome with his Harper and a cross-dressing man known as “Kitty" but denied an assault took place.
Now, we've learned Harper filed a police report months after the alleged incident. In his filing, Harper claimed Kitty issued a deadly warning as he drove him home after the alleged sexual attack.
“According to Harper, (Kitty) advised him to keep everything a secret or someone will put a bullet in his head,” the shocking report filed with the Gwinnett County Police Department stated.
Harper, 28, reported the incident to police nearly one year after the alleged attack where he described Howard as an “ex-boyfriend.”
“He advised they had been in a long-distance relationship for a couple of months,” the report stated.
RadarOnline.com was the first to reveal the former L.A. Laker exchanged a series of titillating text messages where the 6-foot 10-inch 265-pound hoops star moaned: “Thinking about that meat.”
The two rendezvoused at Howard’s massive mansion in Suwanee, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, where at least one of the basketball star’s five children was sleeping in another part of the home
The two men undressed and “engaged in consensual kissing” for about 40 minutes when Howard abruptly left the room during a break in the action — and returned with Kitty.
“Mr. Harper became terrified because he realized that he was confined within Defendant’s bedroom with Defendant and Kitty, both of whom were much larger than Mr. Harper,” according to the lawsuit filed by the renowned law firm Sabbak & Izmaylova P.C. “Mr. Harper was trapped in Defendant’s bedroom and believed that he would suffer imminent bodily harm if he resisted Defendant’s sexual advances.”
According to the police report: “He (Harper) began to cry during the incident.” The offense listed on the report was “sodomy” and “aggravated sodomy.”
Howard’s renowned lawyer, Justin Bailey vehemently denied the allegation and accused Harper of trying to make a quick buck from a celebrity.
“What was a private consensual encounter was made public for profit and Mr. Howard looks forward to bringing the truth to light in a court of law,” Bailey said in the statement. “Despite being an easy target due to the subject matter and his status as a celebrity, Mr. Howard chose to trust in the justice system and will rely on all future court filings to speak for themselves.”
Police suspended their investigation in August 2022 after attempts by detectives to re-interview Harper were unsuccessful.
“On August 19, 2022, I sent a ten-day letter to notify the victim that his case would be suspended if he did not cooperate with the investigation,” an officer noted on the report. “Based on the above investigation, the case is closed by suspension.”