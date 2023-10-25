EXPOSED: Dwight Howard's Accuser Filed Police Report Months After Alleged Sexual Assault, Details Chilling Death Threat He Received to Stay Quiet

“Mr. Harper became terrified because he realized that he was confined within Defendant’s bedroom with Defendant and Kitty, both of whom were much larger than Mr. Harper,” according to the lawsuit filed by the renowned law firm Sabbak & Izmaylova P.C. “Mr. Harper was trapped in Defendant’s bedroom and believed that he would suffer imminent bodily harm if he resisted Defendant’s sexual advances.”

According to the police report: “He (Harper) began to cry during the incident.” The offense listed on the report was “sodomy” and “aggravated sodomy.”

Howard’s renowned lawyer, Justin Bailey vehemently denied the allegation and accused Harper of trying to make a quick buck from a celebrity.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.