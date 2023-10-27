'Guns Do Kill People': Piers Morgan Faces Off With Jesse Watters in Heated Debate After Deadly Maine Mass Shooting
In a surprising move on Fox News, Piers Morgan told Jesse Waters and other co-hosts that "guns do kill people" after over a dozen were killed by mass shooting suspect Robert Card in Maine on Wednesday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Morgan delivered the remarks during a panel discussion about gun control on The Five Thursday.
After yet another community in America was torn apart and forever changed by the vile acts of a mass shooting suspect, Morgan attempted to appeal to Waters and his co-hosts.
"When Americans hear the word ‘control,’ they think instinctively, ‘federal government control,’ and it alienates any chance of any compromise. ‘Gun safety’ is the way this should be debated," Morgan said before referencing the lack of red flag laws in Maine.
"How do you make it safer? How do you stop these loopholes, these guys slipping through the net? This is obviously a catastrophic failure."
The British conservative host then asked, "Why don’t you just have a red flag system all over the country?" as he noted, "You have 400 million-plus guns in circulation, a million new guns are sold every month in America."
"This problem’s gonna get worse, not better. And at some point, as your friend, you know, the great ally, I simply say you’ve got to do something more to stop this," Morgan continued. "You can’t keep having the Groundhog Day of these people with these semiautomatic rifles going into civilian areas and gunning people to pieces. Can you?"
While an empathetic Morgan attempted to offer a reasonable solution, Watters quipped back, "As your friend, respectfully. We have these guns because of you," presumably referring to the American Revolution, which took place over 300 years ago — and at a time when AR-15s, the gun most commonly used in mass shootings, did not exist.
Watters doubled down and told Morgan, "Because of your country and your king. And we haven’t had that problem since then. Respectfully, as your friend."
While Morgan acknowledged U.S. history, he noted that Kinder chocolate eggs were banned in the U.S. "on safety grounds," yet legislation regulating guns, the leading cause of death for American children, was lax.
The two men then sparred as Watters attempted to argue that guns were not the problem.
"With respect, do forks make people fat?" Watters asked, to which Morgan replied, "Yeah."
"Ok. No," Watters said, clearly annoyed. Morgan continued to dismantle The Five co-host's theory, "Well they do don’t they?"
"Guns don’t kill people, people kill people. Forks don’t make you fat," Watters argued.
"Guns do kill people," Morgan replied before a defeated Watters said, "Forks don’t make you fat."
While Morgan and Watters argued on-air, police in Maine were still searching for the mass shooting suspect.
On Thursday evening, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin posted on X, "We have received numerous inquiries to confirm reports that multiple gunshots have been fired at a home in Bowdoin. This is inaccurate reporting. No gunshots have been fired."
"Law enforcement is at a home in Bowdoin as part of the investigation into the Lewiston shootings and the search for Robert Card. When it’s appropriate to do so additional information will be released."
Residents in the area have been advised to shelter in place until further notice.