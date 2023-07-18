Fox News Star Jesse Watters' Mom Calls Into His New 8 PM Show, Tells Host Son 'Enough Biden Bashing' and 'Use Your Voice Responsibly'
Fox News star Jesse Watters had his mother call into his new 8 PM show this week – and she gave her host son some surprising advice, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sensational development to come as Watters took over Tucker Carlson’s former 8 PM timeslot on Monday night, his mother – Anne Watters – suddenly called into the show and told the 45-year-old Fox News host to “do no harm” and “use [his] voice responsibly.”
Anne Watters also warned her son not to “tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes” and to stop the “Biden bashing.”
“I have enjoyed the show. I want to say congratulations to you, honeybun. We are proud of you and your accomplishments, and you’ve worked so hard,” Watters’ mom said on Monday night. “Now let’s aim to have you keep your job. And to that end, I do have some suggestions.”
“Do not tumble into any conspiracy rabbit holes. We do not want to lose you and we want no lawsuits,” she continued in an apparent dig at her son’s 8 PM predecessor, Tucker Carlson.
“In keeping with the Hippocratic Oath, do no harm,” Anne Watters went on. “We need you to be kind and respectful. You yourself mentioned that being humble is a stretch, so I get that. Use your voice responsibly to promote conversation that maintains a narrative thread.”
Meanwhile, Watters stood in the studio awkwardly during his mother’s call – especially when she referenced the “Biden bashing” and the conservative news network’s constant reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop.
“There has been enough Biden bashing, and the laptop is old,” she said. “Perhaps you can suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies and talk about that.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Watters’s program – Jesse Watters Tonight – officially moved to the 8 PM timeslot on Monday night to fill the lineup void that was left when Carlson was abruptly fired from the Rupert Murdoch-owned network in April.
Laura Ingraham’s program has since been moved to 7 PM, while Sean Hannity’s show remains at 9 PM. Greg Gutfeld’s program, Gutfeld, also shifted from 11 PM to 10 PM.