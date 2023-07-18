Fox News star Jesse Watters had his mother call into his new 8 PM show this week – and she gave her host son some surprising advice, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sensational development to come as Watters took over Tucker Carlson’s former 8 PM timeslot on Monday night, his mother – Anne Watters – suddenly called into the show and told the 45-year-old Fox News host to “do no harm” and “use [his] voice responsibly.”