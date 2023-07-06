Your tip
'He's a Crack Guy': Fox News Star Joey Jones Mocks Hunter Biden's Struggles With Drug Addiction After Cocaine Discovered at White House

Source: Fox News; Mega
Jul. 6 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Fox News star Joey Jones mocked Hunter Biden’s drug addiction this week after a bag of cocaine was discovered at the White House over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Fox star’s surprising remarks came on Wednesday – three days after the drugs were found in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday night.

But while Fox News host and comedian Greg Gutfeld predicted the White House will blame the cocaine on a “cleaning worker instead of a political staffer,” Jones joked that “we know it’s not Hunter” because President Joe Biden’s son is “a crack guy.”

“We know it’s not Hunter ’cause Hunter is a man of the people,” Jones quipped. “He’s a crack guy.”

“This is way too white collar,” the conservative host added.

Meanwhile, fellow The Five star Jeanine Pirro questioned whether the bag the illicit substance was found in will be properly analyzed and tested for fingerprints to discover who exactly the cocaine belonged to.

“But there’s a bag,” Pirro said. “Are there fingerprints on the bag? Did they protect the bag? Did they collect it in the proper way?”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a bag of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing of the White House on Sunday night while President Biden, Hunter, and the rest of the Biden family were visiting Camp David ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The substance was reported as an “unknown item” when it was first discovered and ultimately forced a brief evacuation of the White House.

President Biden refused to comment on the matter when he was questioned by reporters during an event on Tuesday, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently suggested the drugs could belong to anybody because they were discovered in an area that is “highly traveled” by visitors and staffers in the building.

Although it remains unclear who exactly the cocaine belonged to, and while the Secret Service continues to run tests on the illicit substance, the president’s detractors have speculated the cocaine was Hunter’s due to the first son’s well-documented struggles with drug addiction.

“The story about a bag of cocaine found in the president’s library is about a father's love for his son,” one conservative journalist tweeted when the story broke over the weekend.

“C’mon Hunter would never lose track of an important personal item,” added another Biden critic.

