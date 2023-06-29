Your tip
Biden Press Secretary Skips Out on 'The View' as the White House is Grilled About Hunter Biden's WhatsApp Messages

By:

Jun. 29 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

President Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre skipped out on an interview with The View amid yet another Hunter Biden scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While the White House claimed Jean-Pierre passed in solidarity with Writers Guild Association members on strike, the media snub coincidentally came as the Biden administration was grilled over the first son's controversial WhatsApp messages.

"Out of respect for striking writers, we pulled down our scheduled appearance on The View," the statement read, according to Deadline. "President Biden and his entire administration sincerely hope that the writers’ strike gets resolved – and writers are given the fair deal they deserve – as soon as possible."

Several writers for The View are members of the WGAE East union division, which has been on strike since May. The cancellation followed a bombshell release of Hunter's 2017 WhatsApp messages, which were given to House Republicans by an IRS whistleblower.

The messages revealed a shocking conversation between Hunter and a Chinese businessman. Hunter informed the business associate that he was "sitting with his father" and that they "would like to know why the commitment made was not fulfilled."

The information was provided amid an ongoing crusade by Republican lawmakers against the Biden family, who conservatives have accused of exploiting the powers of public office for personal gain through overseas business transactions.

While Republicans blasted the messages as evidence that President Biden was involved in his son's alleged illegal business deals, Joe continued to deny the allegations. On Wednesday, the Democrat president twice denied involvement in his son's Chinese business relations, a claim he has echoed for years.

Republicans accused Joe of using the presidency and vice presidency to facilitate meetings with his son, as Hunter mingled with high-profile foreign executives, in addition to helping thwart accountability for the 53-year-old's actions.

Hunter recently struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges. The first son also reportedly maneuvered out of a gun charge through another deal with prosecutors.

While it appeared Hunter was being forced to face his scandals, critics branded the development a "sweetheart deal" and accused the Justice Department of being biased towards the Biden family.

