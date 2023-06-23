Text Message Leak: Hunter Biden Demanded Cash From Chinese Business Partner, Warned of Consequences From 'My Father'
Hunter Biden allegedly demanded cash from a Chinese business partner while warning of potential “consequences” from his father if the demand was not met, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as the GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee continues to investigate President Joe Biden and his 53-year-old son, two IRS whistleblowers reportedly shared with the committee a series of text messages Hunter wrote to foreign national Henry Zhao in July 2017.
Even more surprising is the allegation that the Department of Justice intervened in the IRS probe of Hunter’s finances and allegedly “delayed authenticating” the information shared in the purported July 2017 messages between Hunter and Zhao.
That is the accusation made by GOP House Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri during a press conference on Thursday.
“I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter wrote to Zhao on July 30, 2017, according to a recreation Smith made of the original alleged message.
“Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand and now means tonight,” Hunter continued in the alleged message. “And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”
“I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”
It is currently unclear who the two IRS whistleblowers are, and where exactly they obtained the message in which Hunter allegedly threatened Zhao and invoked President Biden’s name.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this development came just two days after Hunter pleaded guilty to two federal tax charges and struck a deal with the Department of Justice to resolve a felony gun charge on Tuesday.
The two IRS whistleblowers reportedly told Smith that U.S. Attorney David Weiss – who oversaw Hunter’s case and was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2018 – “tried” to charge President Biden’s son earlier but was “denied” doing so by the DOJ.
“Whistleblower testimony shows Garland’s testimony was inaccurate,” Smith said on Thursday. “For almost a year, IRS investigators and Weiss tried to advance the investigation, including bringing charges against Hunter Biden.”
“Each time, he was denied by a Biden DOJ appointee,” the GOP congressman added.