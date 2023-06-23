Text Message Leak: Hunter Biden Demanded Cash From Chinese Business Partner, Warned of Consequences From 'My Father'

In a surprising development to come as the GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee continues to investigate President Joe Biden and his 53-year-old son, two IRS whistleblowers reportedly shared with the committee a series of text messages Hunter wrote to foreign national Henry Zhao in July 2017.

Even more surprising is the allegation that the Department of Justice intervened in the IRS probe of Hunter’s finances and allegedly “delayed authenticating” the information shared in the purported July 2017 messages between Hunter and Zhao.

“I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter wrote to Zhao on July 30, 2017, according to a recreation Smith made of the original alleged message.

“Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand and now means tonight,” Hunter continued in the alleged message. “And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”