IRS Removes 'Entire Investigative Team' From Hunter Biden Tax Fraud Probe in Alleged Retaliation Against Whistleblower
The IRS abruptly removed the “entire investigative team” from the tax fraud probe into Hunter Biden in alleged retaliation against a whistleblower who told Congress there was a coverup in the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come roughly five years after the tax fraud probe was launched into President Joe Biden’s son, the IRS was reportedly ordered to remove the entire team investigating Hunter’s finances.
Also surprising are reports that the “clearly retaliatory” move was ordered by the Justice Department after an anonymous IRS whistleblower on the investigative team told Congress the case against Hunter was being “brushed under the rug.”
“Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Supervisory Special Agent we represent was informed that he and his entire investigative team are being removed from the ongoing and sensitive investigation of the high-profile, controversial subject about which our client sought to make whistleblower disclosures to Congress,” the whistleblower’s legal team announced on Monday.
“He was informed the change was at the request of the Department of Justice,” lawyers Mark Lytle and Tristan Leavitt added.
According to the New York Post, the whistleblower supervised the tax fraud probe into Hunter since early 2020.
The outlet also reported that the whistleblower never publicly identified President Biden’s son as the subject of the tax fraud case, although congressional sources have since confirmed the case is centered on Hunter.
The whistleblower’s legal team also called out IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel who, on April 27, told Congress “there will be no retaliation for anyone making an allegation or a call to a whistleblower hotline.”
“On April 27, 2023, IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel appeared before the House Committee on Ways and Means. He testified: ‘I can say without any hesitation there will be no retaliation for anyone making an allegation or a call to a whistleblower hotline,’” the whistleblower’s legal team wrote on Monday.
“However, this move is clearly retaliatory and may also constitute obstruction of a congressional inquiry,” they added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the tax fraud probe against Hunter was first launched in 2018 after the now-first son was accused of not paying taxes on millions of dollars made in overseas business deals.
Although the team investigating Hunter’s finances reportedly concluded “most of its work” in connection to the case last year, no charges have been brought against President Biden’s son.