Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty to Two Federal Tax Charges, Strikes Deal to Resolve Gun Charge
Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two tax misdemeanors this week, RadarOnline.com has learned. He also reportedly made a deal with federal prosecutors regarding a felony gun charge.
In a sudden and surprising development to come more than five years after the federal government first launched an investigation into President Joe Biden’s son’s finances in 2018, the Justice Department confirmed on Tuesday that Hunter reached a plea deal.
The charges were reportedly detailed in a criminal filing in the U.S. District Court in Delaware, according to court documents released by the Justice Department, where the investigation was conducted under a Donald Trump-appointed attorney.
The lengthy investigation reportedly explored allegations of money laundering, foreign lobbying, and other potential charges, and Hunter's attorney, Christopher Clark, said that the deal would "resolve" the Justice Department's years-long criminal probe into President Biden’s embattled son.
“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement,” Clark said in a statement after the plea deal was reached this week. “A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government.”
“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” Hunter’s attorney continued. “He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also responded with a short statement following the news of Hunter’s plea deal.
“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said. “We will have no further comment.”
Meanwhile, former President Trump rushed to Truth Social on Tuesday morning and criticized the Justice Department for offering President Biden’s son the plea deal.
“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket,’” the embattled ex-president fumed. “Our system is BROKEN!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter announced he was under federal investigation shortly after his father won the 2020 presidential election nearly three years ago.
Although the scope of the federal investigation largely centered on Hunter’s taxes and allegedly illegal overseas business dealings, federal prosecutors also probed a 2018 incident in which a firearm owned by Hunter was tossed into a dumpster in Wilmington.
The authorities reportedly considered slapping President Biden’s son with charges related to false statements about the gun purchase – particularly because federal law prohibits the purchase of firearms by anyone who uses or is addicted to illegal drugs.