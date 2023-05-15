Gunsmoke: Dept. Of Justice Doubles Down On Bid To Keep Hunter Biden's Illegal Gun Purchase Top Secret, Court Documents Show

The U.S. Department of Justice is apparently doubling down on its attempt to keep records about the handgun Hunter Biden purchased and then illegally discarded in 2018 top secret, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Last month, the watchdog group Judicial Watch slapped the DOJ with a federal lawsuit for refusing to hand over FBI documents related to the controversial incident, which involved the U.S. Secret Service and the Delaware State Police.

In a response to the lawsuit, the DOJ admitted to receiving the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by Judicial Watch — but acknowledged the documents about the First Son’s gun fiasco would remain classified, court documents show.