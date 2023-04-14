DOJ Sued Over FBI Records On Hunter Biden's Illegally Purchased Gun Found in Public Trash Can
The U.S. Department of Justice was slapped with a federal lawsuit for refusing to hand over records about its top-secret role in the controversy over the handgun Hunter Biden purchased and then illegally discarded in 2018, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The gun, which Hunter obtained by allegedly lying about his drug addiction on a federal gun form, purportedly disappeared after his sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden, recklessly tossed the firearm in a Delaware supermarket garbage can – across the street from a school!
Judicial Watch, a ferocious Washington D.C. watchdog group, charges the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and Delaware State Police have repeatedly dodged questions about attempts to whitewash the incident to save President Joe Biden’s addict son.
“The FBI and Secret Service have both been implicated in a corrupt clean-up operation to protect Hunter Biden from the criminal consequences of his gun scandal,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.
Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act request on January 30, 2023, after records received from a successful lawsuit against Secret Service implicated “the FBI in the unusual actions to help Hunter Biden.”
In addition, explosive text messages found in Hunter’s now-infamous laptop also mention the FBI's involvement during the chaotic October 23, 2018-gun caper that erupted when the panic-stricken Hallie Biden found the .38-caliber handgun.
“She stole the gun out of my trunk lock box and threw it in a garbage can full to the top at (the supermarket) Jansens [sic]. Then told me it was my problem to deal with,” Hunter wrote in text messages first obtained by the news site Politico.
“Then when the police the FBI the secret service came on the scene, she said she took it from me because she was scared, I would harm myself due to my drug and alcohol problem and our volatile relationship and that she was afraid for the kids.”
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Judicial Watch requested: “All records, including but not limited to investigative reports, telephone logs, witness statements, memoranda, and firearms purchase documentation, related to the reported purchase, possession, and disposal of a firearm owned by Hunter Biden discarded in a Delaware trash receptacle circa October 2018.”
“All records of communications sent to and from FBI officials internally and with outside parties regarding the reported purchase, possession, and disposal of a firearm owned by Hunter Biden...”
After denying the FOIA request, Judicial Watch filed an administrative appeal which was allegedly ignored by the DOJ which oversees the FBI, Fitton said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Judicial Watch obtained 487 pages of Secret Service documents detailing how agents joked about the gun incident.
"It’s kind of odd that we were involved in the missing gun investigation when neither Hunter or Joe were even receiving USSS (Secret Service) protection at the time? Hmmm,” a specialist with the agency’s Protective Intelligence and Assessment Division wrote to colleagues.
Another worker within the same division suggested that "maybe we were asked for a favor."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter allegedly lied to the staff at the StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply gun shop to obtain the weapon.
Hunter answered "no" to a firearm transaction report that required him to answer whether he was "an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance."
Hunter, who was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014 after he tested positive for cocaine, faces up to five years in prison if charged with lying on the federal background check.
A source familiar with the gun case told RadarOnline.com last year the gun shop owner, Ron Palmieri, bravely told the Secret Service agents seeking Hunter’s gun purchase paperwork to pound sand because only the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives can demand the background check.
“They (Secret Service agents) walked in and demanded the paperwork – and it was not the ATF,” the source tells us. “The Secret Service works for the president, and they were trying to cover stuff up.”