DOJ Sued Over FBI Records On Hunter Biden's Illegally Purchased Gun Found in Public Trash Can

The U.S. Department of Justice was slapped with a federal lawsuit for refusing to hand over records about its top-secret role in the controversy over the handgun Hunter Biden purchased and then illegally discarded in 2018, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The gun, which Hunter obtained by allegedly lying about his drug addiction on a federal gun form, purportedly disappeared after his sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden, recklessly tossed the firearm in a Delaware supermarket garbage can – across the street from a school!

Judicial Watch, a ferocious Washington D.C. watchdog group, charges the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and Delaware State Police have repeatedly dodged questions about attempts to whitewash the incident to save President Joe Biden’s addict son.