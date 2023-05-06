Joe Biden Claims Hunter 'Did Nothing Wrong' as First Son Faces Serious Tax and Firearm Investigations

President Joe Biden defended his son Hunter as authorities continue to investigate him for alleged tax violations and lying to obtain a gun permit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Joe claimed to have complete "trust" and "faith" in Hunter, going as far as to say that "it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."

The Commander in Chief told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle , "My son did nothing wrong," during his first one-on-one interview since announcing his 2024 campaign .

Meanwhile, elected Republicans are ramping up their probes into Hunter's finances and trying to find some form of connection to corruption and the "Biden crime family."

The first son recently met with U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss at the D.C. Justice Department headquarters to discuss the federal investigations over his taxes and the ongoing investigation into a potential gun violation.

"We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States," Grassley told Newsmax. "It is a very serious allegation. I wish I could say that I knew it was true or untrue."

89-year-old Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley claimed a whistleblower described a bribery scheme that allegedly took place when Joe still served as Vice President to Barack Obama .

Despite all the controversy surrounding his son and the various investigations into his past, the 80-year-old President is steadfast in seeking re-election in 2024.

Joe announced his bid for a second term in a video released on Tuesday, May 2, but has yet to officially hit the campaign trail.

Ruhle asked the eldest president in American history why he thinks he'll be up to the task of another four years as President.

"Because I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people," he replied. "I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office. And I think I've proved myself to be honorable as well as also effective."