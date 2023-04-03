Joe Biden Will Take On Donald Trump In 2024 Despite Wife Jill's Private Objections
80-year-old Joe Biden has decided to run for re-election and take on 76-year-old Donald Trump once again — despite his wife Jill objecting to the decision, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Biden and his team are privately preparing for his announcement.
Insiders told Axios that Biden could potentially wait until late July to confirm his decision publicly. Many political insiders believed the President would make an announcement after Christmas —but that never happened.
Biden has been questioned repeatedly about his plans and previously said it was his “intention” to run. However, many have speculated if he would step aside because of his age.
Sources said Biden’s decision to announce late could prevent other democrats who planned on throwing their name in the ring from entering the race.
Another insider told Axios that if Biden did drop out it would give his VP Kamala Harris an advantage over others — due to potential opponents lacking time to put together a campaign.
"No Republican candidate or potential candidate will affect our timing," a Biden adviser told the outlet. Another source said that Biden could wait until July.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, sources claim that while Biden's wife Jill has objected to the run despite her public statements of support. "Joe thinks he's doing a good job," one source said. "He's furious with Jill for not believing in him. But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It's just his time has come and gone."
Back in November, Trump questioned whether Biden would run again.
“I don’t think he runs. It is inconceivable,” he said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden will be taking on either Trump or Florida politician Ron DeSantis.
Trump is expected to appear in New York on Tuesday after being hit with a 34-count criminal indictment. The details of the charges have yet to be released as the complaint remains under seal.
The Manhattan DA’s investigation looked into Trump’s alleged hush-money payment to ex-adult film star Stormy Daniels.
After the indictment was filed, Trump lashed out at the Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and Stormy.
He said he had done, “absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels.”
Trump attacked Bragg telling his supporters, “The district attorney of NY under the auspices and direction of the department of injustice in Washington, D.C. was investigating me for something that is not a crime. Not a misdemeanor, not an affair.”
In the days after the indictment was filed, Bragg’s office received countless death threats.