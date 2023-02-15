Jill Biden Threatens Joe With Ultimatum: Let 2024 Run Go, Or Else!

Insiders claim that Jill is desperate to spare her husband any humiliation and frequently tells bull-headed Biden stuff he doesn't want to hear despite knowing it will set off what he calls his Irish temper.

In a fierce showdown over his political ambitions, spies spilled that Jill gave Joe both barrels, citing plunging approval ratings, blowback over the Chinese spy balloon fiasco, Afghanistan, family scandals, and suspicions about his health as powerful reasons the public — and his own Democratic Party — won't support his reelection.