Jill Biden Threatens Joe With Ultimatum: Let 2024 Run Go, Or Else!

Feb. 15 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Joe Biden and his wife Jill are scrapping like cats and dogs over the president's dream of another four years in the Oval Office, according to sources who said the fed-up first lady's threatening to walk if he runs again in 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Insiders claim that Jill is desperate to spare her husband any humiliation and frequently tells bull-headed Biden stuff he doesn't want to hear despite knowing it will set off what he calls his Irish temper.

In a fierce showdown over his political ambitions, spies spilled that Jill gave Joe both barrels, citing plunging approval ratings, blowback over the Chinese spy balloon fiasco, Afghanistan, family scandals, and suspicions about his health as powerful reasons the public — and his own Democratic Party — won't support his reelection.

Jill's strong objection has put a strain on their marriage — she's threatening to walk out the door — but Joe's too proud to quit, insiders dished.

"Joe thinks he's doing a good job," one source said. "He's furious with Jill for not believing in him. But the truth is, Jill has always had his back. It's just his time has come and gone."

A beltway insider snitched the president shrugs off talk even "his most ardent supporters are plotting to find a stronger name to top their ticket in 2024."

Things appear to be going from bad to worse.

Even the 80-year-old's aides are scurrying away.

Trusted press secretary Jen Psaki skipped out last year, top staffer Anne Filipic hit the bricks in August and personal aide Stephen Goepfert also split.

Jill sees the writing on the wall, according to the insider. But this isn't the first time Joe and his wife have scrapped in the White House.

Last year, Jill admitted sending him scorching texts — instead of getting directly in his face — so their Secret Service detail wouldn't know she was ticked off.

"Jill wants Joe to leave the White House with his head held high, not as a loser," said a political operative. "Democrats know it's time for Joe to go."

