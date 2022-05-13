Outgoing WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Gets Heckled During Emotional Final Briefing

"I want to thank all of you in this room," she said before giving her tearful goodbyes. "You have challenged me, you have pushed me. You have debated me and at times, we have disagreed. That is democracy in action. That is it working. Without accountability, without debate, government is not as strong and you all play an incredibly pivotal role."

After taking questions, Simon Ateba, the chief White House correspondent for Today News Africa, could be heard shouting.

"Why don't you take questions from across the room?" he yelled to Psaki before declaring, "Because that's not what you've done for the past 15 months."