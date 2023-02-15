Unbelievable Courtroom Scene: Married Woman Who Decapitated Lover After Choking Him During Drug-fueled Sex Attacks Her Lawyer When Witness Fails To Show Up To Testify

A married Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating her lover in a drug-fueled rage, sparred with her lawyer in court on Tuesday after a witness failed to appear for testimony, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, gave the Greenbay court room a dramatic show when she attacked her lawyer, Quinn Jolly.

The event occurred at 8:48 AM on Tuesday, when Schabusiness was scheduled to appear in court to determine whether or not she was mentally fit to stand trial for the February 2022 murder and dismemberment of her lover, Shad Rock Thyrion, while she was married to another man.