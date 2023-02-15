Unbelievable Courtroom Scene: Married Woman Who Decapitated Lover After Choking Him During Drug-fueled Sex Attacks Her Lawyer When Witness Fails To Show Up To Testify
A married Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating her lover in a drug-fueled rage, sparred with her lawyer in court on Tuesday after a witness failed to appear for testimony, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Taylor Schabusiness, 25, gave the Greenbay court room a dramatic show when she attacked her lawyer, Quinn Jolly.
The event occurred at 8:48 AM on Tuesday, when Schabusiness was scheduled to appear in court to determine whether or not she was mentally fit to stand trial for the February 2022 murder and dismemberment of her lover, Shad Rock Thyrion, while she was married to another man.
Chaos ensued after Judge Thomas Walsh told the defendant and her lawyer that the witness who was called to testify to Schabusiness' mental state had not completed his report.
Dramatic video footage shared by local news station WBAY-TV captured the shocking courtroom attack.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The 25-year-old defendant was pictured in a county orange jumpsuit with shackles around her waist and wrists.
In a split second, after Jolly agreed to push the hearing date back due to the witness' absence, Schabusiness went from sitting beside her lawyer to violently attacking him.
Schabusiness appeared to use her elbow to strike Jolly in a fit of rage.
- New Hampshire Supreme Court Will Consider Granting Pamela Smart New Hearing After 32 Years In Prison Following Husband's Murder
- Georgia Man Accused Of Stealing Ambulance While Intoxicated, Fleeing Without Clothes From Cops After Traffic Stop
- Convicted Criminal Josh Duggar Placed In Solitary Confinement After Being Caught With Cellphone In Prison
As Jolly attempted to block the accused killer's repeated swings, the bailiff jumped into action.
The police officer attempted to restrain Schabusiness and forced her onto a row of seating behind the table, but she continued to put up a fight.
The exchange escalated as Schabusiness fought the bailiff to the ground. The officer laid on top of her while Schabusiness' legs could be seen frantically kicking him in an attempt to wrangle herself free. Two additional officers appeared and assisted the bailiff.
After a 10-minute recess, the court resumed and Jolly informed Judge Walsh that he planned to file a motion to remove himself as the defendant's court-appointed attorney.
Schabusiness was accused of the murder and dismemberment of Thyrion after his mother, Tara Pakanich, found his severed head in the basement of her home on the night of February 23.
Pakanich stated that she was awoken by the sound of her home's storm door slamming shut and heard a car drive away. The mother assumed it was Schabusiness, who allegedly picked up her son earlier that night around 9:30 PM, when he was last seen alive.
The mother inspected the basement and initially found nothing amiss, until she saw a bucket near the basement's stairs. There she uncovered her son's head and called the authorities.