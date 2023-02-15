'Jeopardy' Producers Struggling To Find Seat Fillers With Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik, Free Tickets Not Bringing In Crowds Like Late Host Alex Trebek Did
Jeopardy! producers are allegedly struggling to find enough audience members to fill the seats with hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, despite giving away free tickets.
RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the quiz show has been making the enticing offer again after going virtual during the pandemic, sources spilled, pointing out that long-running host Alex Trebek left big shoes to fill after his death in November 2020.
"Seeing Alex live was a huge deal for the fans of the show," tattled an insider. "Seeing Ken and Mayim live just isn't as thrilling!"
The show gives away 100 free seats for each taping, "but no one wants to go."
"Part of the problem is the show doesn't make it easy to attend," one tipster said. "You have to call to confirm your free tickets five days before taping. Then, the day of filming can take around four hours!" Other sources claim there is no truth to the rumors.
The Big Bang Theory actress is set to make her return to Jeopardy! on February 20, and she will soon take the reins from Jennings. TV Insider reported that Bialik will begin her latest stint with a High School Reunion Tournament, which will run for 14 episodes.
Afterwards, Jennings will take a break for an unspecified amount of time, per the report.
Several fans have been divided over how they feel with Bialik being offered the role on the original iteration of the show following her recent run on Celebrity Jeopardy!
"The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed," executive producer Michael Davies previously said in a statement.
"In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer."
As Jeopardy! evolves, fans have continued to mourn Trebek, who had become a beloved fixture in the game show world for five decades. He died aged 80 after revealing in March 2019 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Sources claim the show now plans a "big marketing push" to increase interest in attending live tapings.