'Jeopardy' Producers Struggling To Find Seat Fillers With Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik, Free Tickets Not Bringing In Crowds Like Late Host Alex Trebek Did

"Seeing Alex live was a huge deal for the fans of the show," tattled an insider. "Seeing Ken and Mayim live just isn't as thrilling!"

The show gives away 100 free seats for each taping, "but no one wants to go."

"Part of the problem is the show doesn't make it easy to attend," one tipster said. "You have to call to confirm your free tickets five days before taping. Then, the day of filming can take around four hours!" Other sources claim there is no truth to the rumors.