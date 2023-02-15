Exit Remorse? ABC Considering Bringing Back Ousted Host Chris Harrison To Boost Ratings

New host Jesse Palmer tried to fill his shoes, noted the well-placed source, questioning if Harrison would even "want to return after the way he was tossed aside?" RadarOnline.com has reached out to ABC for comment.

Top TV sources said the network is considering bringing back the ousted host, who stepped aside from his role in February 2021 after defending a contestant who was shown in past photos attending an antebellum plantation-themed party.

Harrison resigned from his longtime hosting gig following his voiced support of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.