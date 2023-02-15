New Hampshire Supreme Court Will Consider Granting Pamela Smart New Hearing After 32 Years In Prison Following Husband's Murder

After 32 years behind bars, Pamela Smart may have secured a route to freedom. The New Hampshire Supreme Court agreed to a challenge for Smart's life sentence that could result in a new hearing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In 1991, when Smart was just 22 years old and worked at a New Hampshire school district, she was convicted of persuading a student at her school, Billy Flynn — who she was having an affair with at the time — of murdering her then-husband Gregg Smart.

Captivated by his affair with Smart, Flynn fatally shot Gregg.