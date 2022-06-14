Dropping The Ball: 'Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Reacts After Being SNUBBED By Fox Sports

The network opted to instead air footage of NASCAR driver Kurt Busch making a ceremonial toss from Thursday, done right before the Giants played the Colorado Rockies.

"I wanted to make a correction from what I watched yesterday on the Fox broadcast," Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper clarified on Sunday. "The broadcast implied that Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch yesterday which was not true."

"It was Amy Schneider from 'Jeopardy' fame who threw out the first pitch on Pride Day yesterday," Kuiper added. "So I just wanted to make sure she got her due."