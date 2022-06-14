'Insensitive & Insane!' Amber Heard's Rep SLAMS 'Inaccurate' Rumor That She Was Cut From 'Aquaman 2'

Heard told the jury, "I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler aways, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out."

DC Films President Walter Hamada testified that Heard was never intended to be the co-lead in Aquaman 2 and denied her claims.

Heard was paid $1 million for Aquaman and $2 million for the sequel. The only other project she has been able to lock down since 2020 was an independent film called Into The Fire which she was paid $65k. She claimed her endorsements deals also dried up.

Warner Bros has yet to comment on the report.