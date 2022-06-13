'All This Hate & Vitriol': Amber Heard Speaks Out In First Interview Since Losing Defamation Case To Johnny Depp

Amber Heard spoke out in a formal interview for the first time since losing the multi-million-dollar defamation case to her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Radar has learned.

In a preview from Heard’s interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie, the 36-year-old Aquaman actress admitted that she doesn’t “blame” the Virginia jury for siding with Depp, but she did make note of the unfair representation she suffered on social media throughout the weeks-long trial.