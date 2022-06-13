Twisted Double Life: Golf Kingpin Greg Norman & His Mistress-Turned-Wife Are SERIAL CHEATERS Who Destroyed Four Separate Marriages Over Two Decades

Long before Tiger Wood’s scandal exposed professional golf to be a pit of infidelity, Norman, who is 67, met Kutner, 14 years his junior, while at a golf tournament in his native homeland of Australia. At the time, he was married to Laura Andrassy, the mother of his two children, Morgan Leigh and Gregory Junior.

The pair divorced in 2007 in a nasty $100 million split after he cheated on Andrassy with former world tennis number one Chris Evert. Evert was then married to Norman’s best pal, former Olympic skier Andy Mill.

But Norman’s marriage to Evert lasted only 15 months — after he had a random rendezvous with the woman who would become wife number three, Kutner, while on a business trip in Egypt. At the time, Norman was still living with Evert in Florida. Kutner was also married, though she and husband Neal divorced not long after Norman finalized his split from Evert. With the ink barely dry on his divorce from Evert, Norman married Kutner, then 41.