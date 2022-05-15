Girlfriend Of Slaughtered Saudi Dissident Jamal Khashoggi Slams Golf Legend Greg Norman Who Brushed Off His State-Sponsored Murder As A 'Mistake'

Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

While the Saudi crown prince has denied involvement in the killing, the U.S. office of the director of national intelligence issued a report that said bin Salman, the heir to the Saudi throne, approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi in Turkey.

“It is so hurtful when Jamal's brutal killing is brushed off as a 'mistake' and that we should just move on,” said Hatice Cengiz, who was supposed to marry Khashoggi the same year he died.

“Would you say that if it was your loved one? How can we go forward when those who ordered the murder are still unpunished and continue to try to buy back their legitimacy?”

She added, “We should not fall for their wealth and lies and lose our morals and common humanity. We should all be insisting on the truth and justice; only then can we look forward with hope and dignity.”