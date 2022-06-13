Shy, Timid… But A 'Great Kisser' – How Elvis Presley’s Poverty-Stricken Childhood Shaped The Star He Would Become

As she and her son grew older, Gladys struggled with her fear of losing Elvis. At 41, in 1953, “Gladys began dyeing her hair black, and whenever she gained weight, she took diet pills to reduce," writes Patricia Jobe Pierce in The Ultimate Elvis.

Elvis’s father Vernon later said, “Elvis grew up very close to his mother. He used to call her by a pet name, Baby.”

But their intensely close relationship was far from perfect. “The biggest fights that Elvis had were with his mother," Lamar Fike, a longtime confidant, said in the book Elvis: Truth, Myth & Beyond. “Elvis and her would start arguing, and God almighty, you had to get out of the room. They'd throw food at each other!”

Gladys "was a kind, generous person,” said Fike. "She took care of everybody." But her need to take care of her son would "drive Elvis crazy. She just suffocated him." And Elvis agreed, "My mama never let me out of her sight."