Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden
Exclusive

'Protective' Jill Biden Controlling Husband Joe's Every Move After Oval Office Ultimatum

jill biden controlling joes every move after presidential ultimatum pp
Source: Chris Kleponis - CNP / MEGA
By:

Feb. 25 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

President Joe Biden's "protective" wife, Jill, is watching him like a hawk as it's all but confirmed that he plans to run for a second term, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

As we told you first — Jill and Joe have been bickering over the commander-in-chief's dream of another four years in the Oval Office because she ultimately "wants Joe to leave the White House with his head held high."

Article continues below advertisement
jill biden controlling joes every move after presidential ultimatum
Source: Michael Reynolds - Pool via CNP / MEGA

Insiders claimed that Jill has been working behind the scenes by taking a more commanding role in his administration.

"Jill's always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency, helping to vet White House staggers before they're hired and lending advice and counsel when it's needed," said one well-placed political source.

Insiders added that Jill has been quietly "running the show" and "key duties" are falling on her lap more than ever, so she has been "stepping up" and adding to "her plate."

Article continues below advertisement
jill biden controlling joes every move after presidential ultimatum
Source: MEGA

"Sometimes, she even acts in her husband's stead when it seems he is unable to."

Not only has Joe's spouse of nearly five decades taken to the campaign trail to offer crucial assistance to Democratic midterm candidates but she's also hopscotched around the Southeast on five flights while making appearances at 11 events.

RadarOnline.com has learned the White House is relying on Jill heavily as concerns persist over Joe's cognitive abilities.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
Article continues below advertisement
jill biden controlling joes every move after presidential ultimatum
Source: Chris Kleponis - CNP / MEGA

Since becoming president, Dr. Biden has been an unwavering support to her husband, even ripping Joe's aides when she thinks they are falling short.

"Jill started off as one of the most aloof first ladies in history, becoming the first to keep her day job as a community college professor after her husband's election. But that has all changed," spilled the political insider who sang her praises.

"To her credit, she hasn't shied away from the moment and has really stepped up."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
jill biden controlling joes every move after presidential ultimatum
Source: MEGA

Jill even hinted, herself, that Joe is gearing up for another run.

"He says he's not done," the first lady said in Nairobi during her trip to Africa amid speculation the official announcement will be in April. "He's not finished what he's started."

"How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?" she questioned.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.