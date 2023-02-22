Stumbler-In-Chief: President Biden Trips Going Up Steps Of Air Force One AGAIN
Another day, another tumble. President Biden struggled to keep his balance while climbing up the stairs of Air Force One yet again upon his return to the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Biden arrived at Warsaw Chopin Airport late Monday after his recent European travels leading up to the one-year anniversary of Russian president Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.
A new video captured ahead of his flight back home showed Biden stumbling on his way up the stairs, before getting back on his feet and beelining to the door.
He then turned around to give a quick wave before entering the plane's cabin.
Biden wasn't the only one to take a tumble, as a female White House staffer also fell down the stairs of Air Force One after his busy three-day visit to Europe, which included stops in Ukraine and Poland.
This was hardly the first time the commander-in-chief was seen tripping on those very same stairs.
In March 2021, Biden stumbled three times on his way up the stairs, which White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre attributed to the weather that day.
"It's pretty windy outside. It's very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself," she told reporters, assuring them Biden is "doing 100 percent."
White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield also tweeted, "I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I'm happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs."
Last May, Biden also appeared to briefly lose his footing as he walked up the Air Force One steps on his way to Illinois.
The president's return to the states came shortly after he announced an additional $500 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.
Attention has turned to Biden after his recent European trip, which sparked criticism from Trent Conaway, mayor of East Palestine, Ohio, as his village deals with the fallout of a train derailment in early February that led to a controlled release of hazardous materials.
"That was the biggest slap in the face," Conaway said during an interview on Fox News. "That tells you right now he doesn't care about us."
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also vowed to make a trip in the near future while other efforts are made to help the community.
"I am planning to go and our folks were on the ground from the first hours," he stated during a TV interview, adding, "I do want to stress that the NTSB [National Transportation Safety Board] needs to be able to do its work independently."