Vladimir Putin's State Of The Union Speech Interrupted By 'Major Hack' Causing Streaming Blackout

During Vladimir Putin's State of the Union address on Tuesday, online state TV airing the speech experienced a "major hack" that caused a streaming blackout. However, the Kremlin quickly swept the incident under the rug and credited "technical work" for the disruption, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The address came as the Ukraine/Russia conflict nears the one-year mark this week — and amid heightened fears that Putin, 70, would ramp up his deranged war efforts and launch an attack on Western Europe.