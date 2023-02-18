Putin Crony Threatens To Nuke England For Aiding Ukraine In War Against Russia
One of Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken propaganda mouthpieces threatened to “turn London to dust” this week after England agreed to supply Ukraine with more weapons, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vladimir Solovyov, who has supported the Russian leader's war against Ukraine since the conflict first began in February 2022, delivered his unhinged rant during a Russian television broadcast on Thursday night.
“London will turn to dust,” he fumed during the broadcast, according to Daily Star. “To dust!”
Solovyov then reportedly claimed England would “burn in hell” and be destroyed in “flames” for agreeing to supply Kyiv with more military weaponry.
Also shocking was the Russian TV host’s threat that Russia is preparing to launch an armored assault against Germany – another European country that recently agreed to supply Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces with more weapons and equipment.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Thursday night’s rant was just the latest threat to come from Solovyov since Russia’s war against Ukraine kicked off 12 months ago.
In January, shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to supply Ukraine with tanks to help fight back against the invading Russian forces, Solovyov claimed "there should be no France” and threatened to attack the European nation.
"Macron supplies the tanks and we give them a preemptive strike against France as a party to the conflict,” Putin’s propaganda mouthpiece said.
"There was France and now there is no France,” Solovyov added. “Would anyone be upset about that?"
But now Solovyov has evidently turned his attention away from France and towards England and Germany.
Solovyov also called for Russia’s nuclear weapons to be unleashed again England and Germany to reduce the nations into nothing but “flat, slightly radioactive, melted-down ground.”
Meanwhile, Putin supporter Sergei Markov has also threatened NATO and its members that nuclear war would be imminent if they continued to help Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.
“In Russia there’s partial mobilization and for your British listeners Vladimir Putin told you that he would be ready to use nuclear weapons against Western countries, including nuclear weapons against Great Britain,” Markov recently said.
“Your cities will be targeted,” he threatened further.