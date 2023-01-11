'There Should Be No France': Russian Propagandist Issues Ominous Nuclear Threat To Wipe Out Western Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron was outspoken in his support to prepare for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who invaded an innocent Ukraine in February 2022 — a decision that proved to be ill-prepared as fighting rages on, with Russian soldiers bearing the brunt of losses on the front lines.

The Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs also shared a video of the French president speaking on Putin and the threat.

"When you meet (Putin), he is not unpleasant. That's the paradox, you see. I think there is nothing to justify starting a war," President Macron was heard saying in the clip shared on Twitter. "He tried to explain that Ukraine threatened him, then through Ukraine the Europeans and Americans threatened Russia's security. I don't think that's true."

"Basically, he launched this war to recover territories and to extend Russia's perimeter to the empire that once existed," Macron added.