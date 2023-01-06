Vladimir Putin Orders Children As Young As Four To March In Military Uniforms In Desperate Bid To Drum Up Support For Ukraine War
Vladimir Putin has begun targeting young Russian children in a desperate attempt to help drum up support for his unpopular war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come nearly 11 months after Putin first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the 70-year-old Russian leader is now reportedly forcing children as young as four to dress in “cadet” uniforms and march through the streets.
Other Russian children have been tasked with raising money for the ongoing war in an effort to create a “universal patriotism” among the Russian population, although a number of anti-war campaigners and child psychologists have condemned the recent development.
“This dressing up into military fatigues should not be done,” said Elena Kuznetsova, a Russian child psychologist. “This is romanticizing and decorating the worst thing in our lives – war.”
“The message children receive as a result of such actions by adults is that a war is great,” she continued. “Any war ends up with lives that were not lived, from both sides. With mass and individual graves.”
Even more shocking are reports the young Russian children are forced to don uniforms matching those of the Federal Security Service – one of the “most feared” and infamous of factions of the Russian military.
Other children in kindergarten recently visited a university in the Russian city of Kursk to garner support for the ongoing war. These children reportedly marched around the institution in guard uniforms complete with “cadet” name tags.
Kuznetsova has since vowed to teach the young 4-year-old Russians the reality of war and the importance of wearing clothes “about life, not about death.”
“Because wars don’t choose how many people from one family to take as a fee for people’s inability to live in peace,” she explained. “Wars just don’t choose…this is what we must pass on to our children.”
“The military uniform is a dress for death,” Kuznetsova continued. “To suffer an untimely death, to meet it yourself, prematurely.”
- Vladimir Putin's Troops Using Bodies Of Dead Soldiers 'Like Makeshift Walls' To Protect Against Ukrainian Forces
- Putin 'Has Cancer And Will Die Very Soon', Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Reveals In Shocking Interview
- Russian National With Ties To Vladimir Putin Becomes FIFTH PERSON To Die Under Mysterious Circumstances In Two Weeks
“Leaving traces of grief wherever such uniform boots step. Children need to buy clothes about life, not about death.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, dressing Russian children in military garb and marching them through the streets is Putin’s latest desperate attempt to garner support for his failing war in Ukraine.
Previously, it was revealed Putin started recruiting Russian teenagers as young as 16 to participate in the war. These young recruits were later dubbed Putin’s “Kid Army.”
"They have been doing military training and there have been deaths among these teenagers,” Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian parliament commissioner on human rights, said last year when Putin’s “Kid Army” was first revealed. “Now they are promoting the entry into the army of civilians, including children in the temporarily occupied territories.”
"In doing so the Russian Federation has violated the laws and customs of war provided by the 1949 Geneva Convention on the protection of civilians and the rights of children,” she added at the time. "The recruitment of children is a violation of international law.’’