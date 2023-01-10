Meghan Markle's Tailor Breaks Silence On Infamous Kate Middleton Bridesmaid Dress Fiasco
The tailor at the center of an infamous rumor regarding an alleged fight between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton over bridesmaid dresses for the Duke and Duchess' 2018 wedding has finally broken his silence on the ordeal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ajay Mirpuri is an expert tailor known for bringing to life elegant dresses and custom suits. After four years of radio silence on the scandalous rumored feud — and with the release of Prince Harry's shocking accusations in his memoir, Spare — Mirpuri claimed he was not surprised that the tit-for-tat spat ended in tears.
While Mirpuri stated that he did not personally witness an actual argument between the Duchess of Cambridge and then soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex, the dressmaker confirmed that for four days leading up to the nuptials, he and three of his staff members worked around the clock at Kensington Palace and Windsor castle to ensure the Royal threads were up to par for the global event.
"If anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me," Mirpuri stated about the alleged argument. "But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times — and especially one at this high level; you've got to respect that."
The tailor added that it was a "shame" that the bridesmaids' appearances for the grand occasion were overshadowed by U.K. media speculation of behind-the-scenes drama.
The cause for overtime hours? The tailor said he discovered that none of the six bridesmaid dresses, designed by high-fashion house Givenchy, fit properly, according to the Daily Mail.
"They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last minute hitches," the Royal dressmaker recalled. "I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting — it's nerve-wracking."
Instead of adding to ongoing speculation of what truly happened, the tailor offered his condolences for the drama that took away from the couple's special day.
"I feel for them all because you wouldn't want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress — and that's what they were," Mirpuri continued. "All six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed, and we did it."
The tailor added that his personal position as a Royalist drove his passion to "serve the Royal family" during crunch time.
"I'm a royalist and I wanted to do whatever I could with my small business to serve the Royal Family," Mirpuri continued to recall working during the wedding chaos. "We just got our heads down and said 'Now we're here, we've got to fix it so that on the day Britain comes off well'."
The tailor added that if it weren't for Harry's book, which detailed the event, "no one would have known it was us" who saved the bridesmaids' dresses from being a total flop.
According to Harry's memoir, Spare, he found his soon-to-be wife "on the floor sobbing."
Spare detailed that days before the wedding, Middleton allegedly sent Markle a text, sharing that the dress for her daughter, Princess Charlotte, brought the child to tears because it was "too big, too long, too baggy."
The message was not well received and an alleged tense exchange between the two women ensued as Markle tried to calm nerves that a tailor would quite literally mend the situation.