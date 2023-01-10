Meghan Markle's Tailor Breaks Silence On Infamous Kate Middleton Bridesmaid Dress Fiasco

While Mirpuri stated that he did not personally witness an actual argument between the Duchess of Cambridge and then soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex, the dressmaker confirmed that for four days leading up to the nuptials, he and three of his staff members worked around the clock at Kensington Palace and Windsor castle to ensure the Royal threads were up to par for the global event.

"If anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me," Mirpuri stated about the alleged argument. "But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times — and especially one at this high level; you've got to respect that."

The tailor added that it was a "shame" that the bridesmaids' appearances for the grand occasion were overshadowed by U.K. media speculation of behind-the-scenes drama.

The cause for overtime hours? The tailor said he discovered that none of the six bridesmaid dresses, designed by high-fashion house Givenchy, fit properly, according to the Daily Mail.