Murder On The Golden Mile: Mystery Disappearance Of Schoolgirl Charlene Downes, 14, Remains Unsolved As Case Gains Fresh Attention 29 Years

One of the men was alleged to have been staying with the Downes family the day Charlene disappeared.

In 2014, Lancashire Police issued a fresh appeal and released CCTV taken from a camera in Blackpool the night Charlene disappeared. The grainy footage showed two young women walking past buildings in the town, heading in the direction of ‘paki-alley’. Police said the younger of the two women was Charlene. Last year, when confronted by Jen, police conceded that footage was not of Charlene. It appears to have been released as a fishing exercise.

Meanwhile, allegations about Bob and Karen’s associations with known sex offenders continued to circulate online and were repeated in the three-part 2019 TV documentary, The Murder Of Charlene Downes. One of the documentary makers was Joe Cusack, who ghost-wrote Karen’s book.

In the documentary, Karen was asked about the sex offender allegations and admitted that one of the men “told me he had feelings for [Charlene] when she was 14 and I said: ‘F--- off, she’s a 14-year-old girl, you dirty old b------,’ but he never told me anything about anything else.”

Bob was also asked about the men staying at his home and replied, “This is all new to me. I knew nothing of that. The only thing I did, I sent Charlene down to knock on (call for the man) and say are you coming out to play … see if we can go out for a drink. Then she came straight back.”

In 2019, Ronay Crompton became involved with the case after watching a video about it. She set up a Facebook group called Real Justice for Charlene Downes, which currently has over 3,000 members. She became a vocal advocate for Charlene, despite not having known the teen.

“I can’t remember the last time I watched something that made me so angry,” she said. “The more I read, the more apparent it was that Charlene was failed on every level. The far right had taken ownership of the case and were pushing the ‘Asian grooming gangs’ narrative. I wanted to look beyond that.”