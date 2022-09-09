Squabbling Sister-In-Laws: Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle 'Put Differences Aside' For Queen Elizabeth's Birthday Despite 'Fake Friendship'

"Being nice to each other for a few hours isn't going to kill them, but behind closed doors, there's no love lost," the source added.

In 2021, the former Suits star squashed ongoing rumors that she made Middleton cry before her wedding, finally offering insight into where they stood after the incident.

"No, no, the reverse happened. And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized, and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing and she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone," Markle said.