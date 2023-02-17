Megan Fox & MGK Are 'Working Through Their Issues' Following Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are committed to their relationship, despite mounting breakup rumors. A source alleged that the couple is "working through their issues" despite the actress' public frustration with her rockstar beau, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The news of Fox, 36, and MGK, 32, remaining together came after the Transformers actress erased photos of her fiancé from Instagram, shared a cryptic post, and deleted her account, prompting fans to speculate if the couple had called it quits.
Despite the rumors, the couple has moved forward with their planned nuptials.
During Super Bowl weekend, Fox allegedly got in a fight with MGK that drove her to delete all photos together on her Instagram before she deactivated it.
While the actress remained "upset" with the Emo Girl singer since then, a source told People that the famous duo "are working through their issues and haven't split."
"Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship," the insider continued. "He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out."
The close pal's remarks came after Fox and MGK were spotted in a tense moment outside of a professional building that was home to several couples counselors' offices.
The sighting came on the eve of Valentine's Day, although the couple appeared distressed and kept a notable distance from each other, a change of pace from their usual PDA-heavy behavior.
Before the Jennifer's Body actress deleted her Instagram, she left several cryptic clues that fans took as signs that the relationship could be nearing its end.
In addition to deleting photos of the two together, Fox followed rapper Eminem, who her fiancé has publicly feuded with.
The actress' final post on the since-deleted account was a series of images of herself, along with a video of an envelope burning. Fox captioned the snap with lyrics from Beyonce's 2016 hit, Pray You Catch Me.
"You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," Fox wrote in her final post.
Instagram users were quick to make allegations, accusing MGK of being unfaithful to Fox with his guitarist, Sophie, although she has since slammed the rumors.
"He probably got with Sophie," one fan commented. "Maybe I got with Sophie," Fox replied before she removed her account.