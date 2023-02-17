Megan Fox & MGK Are 'Working Through Their Issues' Following Breakup Rumors

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are committed to their relationship, despite mounting breakup rumors. A source alleged that the couple is "working through their issues" despite the actress' public frustration with her rockstar beau, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The news of Fox, 36, and MGK, 32, remaining together came after the Transformers actress erased photos of her fiancé from Instagram, shared a cryptic post, and deleted her account, prompting fans to speculate if the couple had called it quits.

Despite the rumors, the couple has moved forward with their planned nuptials.