Machine Gun Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Sommer Ray Crashes His Miami Art Basel Performance, Megan Fox Takes Notice

Fox, 36, wore a pale pink, feather-flocked hat, tiny hot pink crop top, and high-waisted pink trousers when she arrived at the club with her husband-to-be, 32, in tow. The Jennifer's Body actress completed the look with several layered silver necklaces and rings.

MGK wore a black ensemble that was bedazzled for his performance at the world-renowned art week. He sported a sheer mesh long-sleeved shirt with crystal embellishments around the collar and black bedazzled jeans.

Sticking to his eyebrow-raising reputation, MGK completed the fit with round sunglasses that were framed in crystals and an embellished belt.

The two were dressed for the occasion — and didn't let MGK's ex crashing the event dampen their spirits.