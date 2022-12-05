Machine Gun Kelly's Ex-Girlfriend Sommer Ray Crashes His Miami Art Basel Performance, Megan Fox Takes Notice
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox didn't let a past lover get in the way of having a good time. MGK's ex-girlfriend, Sommer Ray, 26, unexpectedly showed up at his performance at E11even during Miami's Art Basel— causing his fiancée to lay on the PDA and his former flame took notice, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fox, 36, wore a pale pink, feather-flocked hat, tiny hot pink crop top, and high-waisted pink trousers when she arrived at the club with her husband-to-be, 32, in tow. The Jennifer's Body actress completed the look with several layered silver necklaces and rings.
MGK wore a black ensemble that was bedazzled for his performance at the world-renowned art week. He sported a sheer mesh long-sleeved shirt with crystal embellishments around the collar and black bedazzled jeans.
Sticking to his eyebrow-raising reputation, MGK completed the fit with round sunglasses that were framed in crystals and an embellished belt.
The two were dressed for the occasion — and didn't let MGK's ex crashing the event dampen their spirits.
Sommer watched as her ex hit the stage just before 4 AM on December 5, sitting at a table directly across the dance floor from Fox and MGK. A source told Page Six about her surprise arrival.
"She kept looking over at him and Megan," recalled the insider.
The influencer's presence didn't seem to damper the couple's vibe though.
According to another insider, Fox and MGK weren't shy with the PDA throughout the evening. Their table reportedly ordered several rounds of shots, and at one point, the pair threw money in the air on the dance floor.
Sommer also had a good time, sporting a big smile on her face while her former lover performed his hits My Ex's Best Friend and Bloody Valentine on stage — despite claiming the musician cheated on her with Fox.
"I dated Colson; never had sex with him. I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me," Sommer told Logan Paul on his podcast, Impaulsive. "Colson never passed the test."
"I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox if you look at the timeline," she added.