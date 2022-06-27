'SNAPPED!' Machine Gun Kelly Almost Shot Himself During Phone Call With Megan Fox, Details Intense Moment He Put Shotgun In His Mouth

Revealing he kept a shotgun near his bed, MGK told the cameras that he “just f------ snapped" and made the decision to call Fox.

“I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth," he stated. "And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent."