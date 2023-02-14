Megan Fox Appears Emotional Outside Of Couples Counselors’ Building With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly After Sparking Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox looked emotional while appearing outside of an office building — known for housing several couples counselors — with an exhausted Machine Gun Kelly, marking the twin flames' first public appearance amid rumors there's trouble in paradise.
Megan, 36, and MGK, 32, were caught leaving the building in Agoura Hills, California, on Valentine's Day Eve, leaving in separate cars, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Transformers actress and her rocker fiancé appeared tense, keeping plenty of space between them on Monday after sparking speculation he may have cheated on her with his band's guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Megan seemed to wipe away tears as she walked ahead of MGK to her parked car. The stars are said to have spent an hour in a half inside the office, leaving in separate vehicles.
She did not appear to be wearing her engagement ring after removing it over the weekend.
Megan kept it casual for the late-night outing, wearing a blue sweater and black cargo pants to reunite with the Bloody Valentine rapper. MGK matched her energy in a black hoodie, jeans, and sneakers.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the actress caused chaos when she abruptly erased all traces of her fiancé on Instagram and shared a cryptic post about “dishonesty."
She followed it up by unfollowing MGK and later deleting her account from the platform. It was later alleged that the rocker may have strayed from their upcoming nuptials with his female guitarist.
Sophie appeared to shut down those rumors by posting a picture with her boyfriend.
Despite the public drama, Megan and MGK have allegedly not called off their engagement — yet.
Megan is said to be "very upset" after the pair got "into a fight over the weekend," an insider spilled to People.
"They haven't officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off," the source explained, adding, "They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time."
The couple announced their engagement in January 2022. Megan was first linked to MGK in May 2020 when she was still married to Brian Austin Green. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star later confirmed the two had separated. Megan and Brian finalized their divorce in October.