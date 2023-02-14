Convicted Criminal Josh Duggar Placed In Solitary Confinement After Being Caught With Cellphone In Prison

Convicted sex offender Josh Duggar was placed in solitary confinement after he was caught with an illegal cellphone in prison, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Duggar was sentenced to 12.5 years or 151 months in May 2022 after he was convicted of possession of child pornography. The 31-year-old father of seven and former reality tv star was sent to FCI Seagoville in Texas to serve out his punishment.

With Duggar's cellphone infraction behind bars, he was given solitary confinement at the federal prison that has long been a source of controversy over its hard conditions.